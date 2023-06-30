Superstition, hurling and a lovely cuppa - an eclectic week at the Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale

Tuesday, June 27

The soundtrack to the day before the Derby Sale should have been Stevie Wonder's Superstition, at least that was the song looping on repeat in my mind throughout the day as I ventured in and out of the press room in search of a vendor, any vendor, who would speak to me for the sale preview.

It's such an ear worm that it's now buried in my brain and I can't switch off the incessant and insistent beat. Writing this hasn't helped rid me of it.