'I showed him to Willie and he loved him as well' - Mullins and Kirk find what they're looking for in Joshua Tree sale-topper

When it comes to picking a winner of the Goffs Defender Bumper, there isn't much that Robert Tyner or Willie Mullins would have to learn, with both trainers enjoying notable success in the race at the Punchestown festival over recent years.

So John Flood and Niall Bleahen, vendors of the horses bought to join Tyner and Mullins during Part Two of the Goffs Arkle Sale on Thursday, might well harbour hopes of driving a new Land Rover Defender into Kildare Paddocks this time next year, as that is the prize for the vendor of the winning horse.

Mullins and Harold Kirk were the first to strike, going to €45,000 for a gelding by Joshua Tree who sojourned at Kilbarry Lodge Stud for two seasons but returned to Haras du Grand Courgeon.

This gelding is from the second Irish-bred crop of Joshua Tree, who was bred by the late Lady O'Reilly and is the only horse to win the Grade 1 Canadian International on three occasions. By Montjeu, Joshua Tree was also successful in the Royal Lodge for Ballydoyle and Coolmore and the resemblance of this bay gelding to his brilliant grandsire was a characteristic upon which Kirk remarked.

"I just particularly like that sire," he said, "and there aren’t a lot of them around. He stood in Ireland for a while before going back to France, and they like him there.

"He’s the sire of Gordon’s [Elliott] good horse Irish Point. He’s got the Montjeu factor and there was a lot of Montjeu about this horse, in my opinion."

Harold Kirk signs for Lot 463 at the Goffs Arkle Sale Credit: Sophie Webber Photography

Having purchased last year's Goffs Defender Bumper winner Predators Gold, by another son of Montjeu in Masked Marvel, Kirk has next year's prize in mind for this one, who could add to Mullins' record of two wins in the past four runnings with Adamantly Chosen successful back in 2021. Both of them have gone on to earn Grade 1 black type.

"This is a lovely horse, racy and strong and an especially good mover, from vendors who sell a lot of good winners," added Kirk. "He might be one for the Goffs Defender Bumper. I showed him to Willie yesterday and he loved him as well."

The handsome gelding was bred by Con O'Keeffe and is a half-brother to Kilbarry Classic, dam of Embittered, who is by Montjeu's Gold Cup, Irish Derby and Coronation Cup-winning son Fame And Glory. Embittered has been placed on multiple occasions in Grade 1 company in the colours of Gigginstown House Stud and is also a half-brother to Precious Cargo, by Yeats, who was Grade 2-placed for Nicky Henderson.

It was a profitable pinhook once more as the gelding was snapped up for just €4,000 by Joe Kelly as a foal from the Kilbarry Lodge draft at the Goffs December National Hunt Sale.

Tyner back for more bumper stars

Tyner trained back-to-back winners of the Goffs Defender Bumper, being successful with Coeur De Lion in 2016 and following up with Vision Des Flos, an impressive winner of the race on his debut. The son of Balko would go on to be a classy performer for the Tizzards, winning the Grade 2 National Spirit Hurdle and being placed in Grade 1 company at Punchestown, Aintree and Newcastle.

So Tyner knows exactly what it takes to get a winner of the race. He was also pleased that his previous attempts to purchase during Part One of the sale were thwarted, enabling him to find enough in the budget to buy the gelding from the first Boardsmill Stud-bred crop of Poet's Word for €45,000.

Robert Tyner and his daughter Joan at the Goffs Arkle Sale Credit: Sophie Webber Photography

"A nice horse," was Tyner's succinct verdict. "I was underbidder on another horse yesterday and I am delighted I didn't get him. This is a much nicer horse, and he should have been in the sale yesterday.

"The vendor [Boardsmill Stud] was telling me that when he was inspected he was just not big enough, and he thought he would stand out today. He's after growing a pile since then, and he was the standout horse today for me.

"He looks to be a bit of value. We will break him and get him going, then give him a break for a while. He might be a horse for the bumper."

The trainer's latest acquisition is a half-brother to three winners including No Comment, a son of Kayf Tara who was third in the Grade 1 Scilly Isles Novices' Chase for Philip Hobbs. Their unraced dam, Dizzy Frizzy, is a Loup Sauvage half-sister to Noel Meade's triple Grade 1 winner Aran Concerto and out of a half-sister to Run For Free, who won the Welsh and Scottish Nationals, as well as the Rehearsal Chase, for Martin Pipe.

Nolan on the trail of a bumper winner

Paul Nolan has yet to win the Goffs Defender Bumper but that is the target for Tahar, the second-crop son of Beaumec De Houelle who will be joining the trainer's Enniscorthy stable following his purchase by Gerry Hogan for €42,000 on Thursday.

"He is a nice horse who looks like a real type for the Goffs Defender Bumper next year," commented the agent. "He's a good, forward-looking horse. I have bought him to be trained by Paul Nolan for a new client in the yard."

Beaumec De Houelle retired to stand alongside his sire Martaline at Haras du Montaigu at the end of a successful racing career that took in five victories in six starts, culminating in triumph in the Grade 1 Prix Cambaceres.

Boardsmill Stud's Poet's Word gelding impressed prior to his sale for €45,000 Credit: Sophie Webber Photography

His first crop includes La Marquise, who is a half-sister to Willie Mullins' Grade 3 Pierce Molony Novice Chase winner Mister Policeman, and was third to Diva Luna in the Grade 2 mares' bumper at the Aintree Grand National meeting for Jamie Snowden.

The grey is also the sire of the Grade 3-placed fillies La Pinsonniere and Karina Sween, and from his second crop already has emerged the Listed Prix Go Ahead runner-up Willy De Houelle.

This particular member of Beaumec De Houelle's second crop was acquired at auction last July by Darren O'Dwyer Bloodstock from Haras du Montaigu and was sold on Thursday by Galbertstown Stables,

He is the first foal of Maghera, an unraced Poliglote full-sister to Maghero. He won the Listed Prix Robert Lejeune Hurdle and was second in the Grade 2 Prix Amadou, while another full-brother, Madragan, was runner-up in the Listed Prix Wild Monarch.

Maghera's Great Palm half-sister Melodya is the dam of Califet's Group 3 Prix Paul Moussac winner Sormiou, who was known as Mr Bond when he later raced in Hong Kong.

Sobering statistics

As anticipated, Part Two was a much more subdued affair than the preceding days of the Arkle Sale and that was reflected in a more sombre set of returns, with not a single horse of the 214 offered during Thursday managing to reach €50,000. Of the 148 that were sold, just three achieved a price above €40,000, with the clearance rate hovering slightly above 69 per cent.

Those 148 sales generated turnover of €2,243,250, bringing the average price in at €15,158 and the median at €14,000.

The headline statistic was addressed by Henry Beeby, group chief executive of Goffs, in his end-of-sale statement.

"The clearance rate is of particular concern as a figure of 69 per cent is well short of what we all set out to achieve," he said. "It compares unfavourably with Part One's 80 per cent and demonstrates the challenges the market is facing away from the headline horses, and continues recent trends.

"A tightening of trade impacts everyone and we will look to reverse the decline by working hard with all parties."

Goffs London Sale NEW

Read more from the Goffs Arkle Sale

Bleahen brothers' French imports dominate at Arkle Sale led by Mullins-bound €210,000 'stunner with huge pedigree'

Fastorslow relation sets the early pace at €110,000 on the second day of the Goffs Arkle Sale

'He was the one I wanted' - Ferguson secures joint-top lot for €160,000 as pre-sale fears about trade dispelled

Spreading the Risk reaps rewards for Goldford Stud and Dominic Burke at €105,000

'He's just superb, every show was the same' - Diamond days for Brook Lodge at the Goffs Arkle Sale