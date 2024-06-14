- More
'I don't mind unproven stallions or small horses if they're correct' - grand ambitions for agent who eschews convention
Summer's lease hath all too short a date, but young bloodstock agent Aubrey McMahon will hope there is little truth in Shakespeare's words as his burgeoning business has blossomed recently and he will not want the season to end.
Before retiring from race-riding during the 2022 Galway Races after partnering his GPT winner Whiskey Sour for the final time, McMahon had already begun planning for a future out of the saddle and developed Temple Bloodstock, his agency and syndicates operation. Being able to devote his full attention to the business has seen success come in both those aspects.
As a bloodstock agent his biggest win came at the Roodee last month, when Alphonse Le Grande triumphed in the Chester Plate. The Sea The Stars gelding was one of the first horses McMahon bought after putting away his riding boots for the final time, and the bargain horses-in-training purchase is now the winner of three races, with another of the summer's staying handicap prizes in his sights.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBloodstock
Last updated
- 'I showed him to Willie and he loved him as well' - Mullins and Kirk find what they're looking for in Joshua Tree sale-topper
- Bleahen brothers' French imports dominate at Arkle Sale led by Mullins-bound €210,000 'stunner with huge pedigree'
- Fastorslow relation sets the early pace at €110,000 on the second day of the Goffs Arkle Sale
- 'He's just superb, every show was the same' - Diamond days for Brook Lodge at the Goffs Arkle Sale
- 'He was the one I wanted' - Ferguson secures joint-top lot for €160,000 as pre-sale fears about trade dispelled
- 'I showed him to Willie and he loved him as well' - Mullins and Kirk find what they're looking for in Joshua Tree sale-topper
- Bleahen brothers' French imports dominate at Arkle Sale led by Mullins-bound €210,000 'stunner with huge pedigree'
- Fastorslow relation sets the early pace at €110,000 on the second day of the Goffs Arkle Sale
- 'He's just superb, every show was the same' - Diamond days for Brook Lodge at the Goffs Arkle Sale
- 'He was the one I wanted' - Ferguson secures joint-top lot for €160,000 as pre-sale fears about trade dispelled