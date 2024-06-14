'I don't mind unproven stallions or small horses if they're correct' - grand ambitions for agent who eschews convention

Summer's lease hath all too short a date, but young bloodstock agent Aubrey McMahon will hope there is little truth in Shakespeare's words as his burgeoning business has blossomed recently and he will not want the season to end.

Before retiring from race-riding during the 2022 Galway Races after partnering his GPT winner Whiskey Sour for the final time, McMahon had already begun planning for a future out of the saddle and developed Temple Bloodstock, his agency and syndicates operation. Being able to devote his full attention to the business has seen success come in both those aspects.

As a bloodstock agent his biggest win came at the Roodee last month, when Alphonse Le Grande triumphed in the Chester Plate. The Sea The Stars gelding was one of the first horses McMahon bought after putting away his riding boots for the final time, and the bargain horses-in-training purchase is now the winner of three races, with another of the summer's staying handicap prizes in his sights.