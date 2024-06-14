Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:05 GoodwoodHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:05 GoodwoodHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Bloodstock
premium

'I don't mind unproven stallions or small horses if they're correct' - grand ambitions for agent who eschews convention

Aubrey McMahon: The GPT Handicap winner is enjoying his new career as a bloodstock agent
Aubrey McMahon: The GPT Handicap winner is enjoying his new career as a bloodstock agentCredit: Patrick McCann

Summer's lease hath all too short a date, but young bloodstock agent Aubrey McMahon will hope there is little truth in Shakespeare's words as his burgeoning business has blossomed recently and he will not want the season to end.

Before retiring from race-riding during the 2022 Galway Races after partnering his GPT winner Whiskey Sour for the final time, McMahon had already begun planning for a future out of the saddle and developed Temple Bloodstock, his agency and syndicates operation. Being able to devote his full attention to the business has seen success come in both those aspects.

As a bloodstock agent his biggest win came at the Roodee last month, when Alphonse Le Grande triumphed in the Chester Plate. The Sea The Stars gelding was one of the first horses McMahon bought after putting away his riding boots for the final time, and the bargain horses-in-training purchase is now the winner of three races, with another of the summer's staying handicap prizes in his sights.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Bloodstock journalist

Published on inBloodstock

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBloodstock
more inBloodstock