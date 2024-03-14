Saint Des Saints day at Cheltenham as Monmiral and Protektorat lead charge for supersire

The Sir Alex Ferguson, Ged Mason and John Hales-owned pair of Monmiral and Protektorat sealed an excellent afternoon for the evergreen Saint Des Saints at Cheltenham on Thursday.

Monmiral took the first leg for the Haras de la Tuilerie sire when returning to his best with a clear-cut win in the Pertemps Final. A Grade 1 winner at four when landing the 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle at Aintree, he was also second to Champion Hurdle heroine Epatante in the following year's Aintree Hurdle.

Now seven, the Sarl Carion Emm-bred gelding was adding further festival lustre to his legendary sire's record. Saint Des Saint's Cheltenham Festival roll of honour includes last year's National Hunt Chase victor Gaillard Du Mesnil plus 2015 Coral Cup winner Aux Ptits Soins, another to sport the silks of Ferguson, Mason and Hales.

Monmiral and Harry Cobden take out the Pertemps Final Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The son of Cadoudal has had some near-misses at Prestbury Park too, including with this week's Champion Chase second Gentleman De Mee following in the footsteps of 2020 Ryanair Chase second Saint Calvados and last year's Ultima Handicap Chase second and this year's Gold Cup contender Fastorslow.

Another unlucky not to strike was Djakadam, twice second in the Gold Cup but a dual Grade 1 winner.

Protektorat led home a Saint Des Saints one-two of sorts in the Ryanair Chase as 2023 hero Envoi Allen is out of one of his daughters. Protektorat was bred by Guy Cherel and Isabelle Pacault out of a Listed winner over hurdles and fences in Protektion, by Protektor. Another previous Grade 1 winner for his sire when landing the Betfair Chase and Manifesto Novices' Chase, he is easily the best performer out of his dam.

Envoi Allen highlighted Saint Des Saints' prowess as a broodmare sire too, with his daughters responsible for Wednesday's pulled-up Champion Chase favourite El Fabiolo, as well as another Arkle hero in Douvan – also a winner of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle. Others include 24-length Supreme winner Appreciate It, dual festival second and multiple Grade 1 victor Jonbon and Grade 1-winning chaser and Arkle third Saint Roi.

Saint Des Saints: legendary sire continues to fire out top-class performers Credit: Haras d’Etreham

Teahupoo completed an excellent day for Haras de la Tuilerie stallions as he powered to Stayers' Hurdle glory. The son of Masked Marvel was winning for the third time at Grade 1 level and is the highest rated performer for his sire. He was bred by Haras du Hoguenet and is a half-brother to the Grade 3-placed hurdler La Haute Couture.

Saint Des Saint is now 26 but will cover a select book of mares for €15,000, while Masked Marvel stands at €12,500.

After three days of the festival, the sire ranks are headed by Flemensfirth. The late Beeches Stud stallion was responsible for imperious Gallagher Novices' Hurdle winner Ballyburn on Wednesday and his double on Thursday came via Turners Novices' Chase scorer Grey Dawning and Plate winner Shakem Up'Arry.

There was a notable first festival success for Overbury Stud sire Golden Horn as his talented daughter Golden Ace beat two Irish hotpots in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

Bred by Meon Valley Stud out of the Listed-winning Dubawi mare Deuce Again, she was making it three from three over hurdles, having placed second to absentee Dysart Enos in the Grade 2 mares' bumper at Aintree last year.

Read more

Day two follows the script with winner of every race at the festival produced by a different stallion