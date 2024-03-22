Royal runner related to three Pattern winners set to debut at Newcastle on Saturday

Rainbows Edge

BetMGM: It's Showtime Maiden Fillies' Stakes (6.30 Newcastle, Saturday)

What's the story?

A royal runner graces the track at Newcastle on Saturday evening, with Rainbows Edge set to line up in the mile fillies' maiden. The John and Thady Gosden-trained daughter of Night Of Thunder was bred by the late Queen and will bid to get a win under her belt for King Charles and Queen Camilla.

How is she bred?

The three-year-old is the eighth foal out of the Danehill Dancer mare Memory, winner of the Cherry Hinton Stakes for Richard Hannon snr and Highclere Racing. Memory is a half-sister to Group 3 winner Remember Alexander out of the winning Diesis mare Nausicaa.

Rainbows Edge is therefore a close relation or half-sister to several winners, most notably Call To Mind (Galileo), Recorder (Galileo), Learn By Heart (Frankel) and Reminder (Dubawi).

Recorder lands the 2015 Acomb Stakes at York Credit: Mark Cranham

Call To Mind won the Belmont Gold Cup and was also a close second in the Prix Chaudenay, while his brother Recorder landed the Acomb Stakes. Learn By Heart is Memory's third Pattern winner, striking in the Stockholms Stora Pris at Bro Park, while Reminder won twice to earn a peak Racing Post Rating of 92.

Who does she face?

Among her three rivals is Bolsena, a daughter of Kingman and the mighty broodmare Reem Three. Second on her first start for Kevin Ryan and owner-breeder Sheikh Obaid Al Maktoum, she is a half-sister to seven black-type performers including Group 1 winners Triple Time and Ajman Princess. She is also a half-sister to Rosaline, the dam of 2023 Group 1-winning juvenile and 2,000 Guineas hope Rosallion. Her other siblings include Group or Listed winners Cape Byron, Ostilio, Third Realm and Captain Winters.

Another to note is Lady Bamford's Star Jasmine, a close second on her debut at the track this month. The daughter of Churchill sold to Charlie Gordon-Watson for 400,000gns from Mountain View Stud at Tattersalls Book 1 and is out of a Dark Angel sister to Group winner Angel's Hideaway.

