Plenty of quality on offer for buyers as the Tattersalls March Sale kicks off

The Tattersalls March Sale in Newmarket on Wednesday presents opportunities for buyers to acquire a readymade horse to run or a broodmare of the future.

A graduate flying the flag particularly high right now is Isle Of Jura, the New Approach gelding who sold to JS Bloodstock and George Scott for £105,000 last March, when the auction was still being held in Ascot.

Sporting the colours of Victorious Racing, the Godolphin-bred four-year-old has been dominant in Bahrain for trainer George Scott, winning four of his five starts since December and being denied by a short head in the other. His haul includes two valuable Listed races, the latest coming this month, and his prize-money earnings have soared to nearly £300,000.

Godolphin's draft always proves popular at this event and their catalogued team of eight includes some nicely bred sorts.

Among them is the unraced Too Darn Hot gelding Record Time (lot 63), a son of Lancashire Oaks winner and Prix Vermeille second Endless Time, while another is the Group-placed Brilliant Light (62), a son of Sea The Stars out of a Group 2-placed Rock Of Gibraltar half-sister to Echo Of Light and from the family of the top-class Salsabil.

Superb Force: recent Newcastle winner features at the Tattersalls March Sale Credit: JOHN GROSSICK

The draft also includes Floral Melody (65), a two-year-old daughter of Lope De Vega and Listed winner Hikmaa, as well as the unraced three-year-old Eastern Whisper (67), by Sea The Stars and from the family of champion Mark Of Esteem.

The first Godolphin horse through the ring will be Ice Climber (60), a Dark Angel gelding out of Listed winner Dark Orchid and a half-brother to this month's Jebel Ali Stakes winner Daramethos, by Sea The Stars.

Andrew Balding's Kingsclere Training Stables offers a select bunch, headed by recent Newcastle winner Superb Force (40). The son of Night Of Thunder is a half-brother to two Group 1 winners in Best Solution and El Bodegon, both by Kodiac.

The draft also includes another recent winner in Platinum Jubilee (41), an Oasis Dream filly out of an unraced Teofilo sister to Group 3 winner and Sussex Stakes runner-up Arod.

The Castlebridge Consignment's draft includes the twice-raced three-year-old Roberto Caro (68), an easy winner of a Kempton maiden in February, as well as Our Melody (69), a winning Blue Point half-sister to the Listed-placed Caspian Queen.

Other consignors and trainers represented include Baroda Stud, Marco Botti, Tom Clover, Ed Dunlop, Richard Hannon, Charlie Johnston and Jamie Osborne.

Action returns to Tattersalls this week Credit: Alisha Meeder

Osborne's Soldier's Call gelding Tenet (81) had quite the update from the Cheltenham Festival as his dam, the Niarchos-bred Kingman mare Pursuit Of Magic, is a half-sister to Game Of Legs, the dam of emphatic Arkle Chase winner Gaelic Warrior.

It is highly unlikely the Grade 1 successes will end there for the son of Maxios owned by the Riccis, and the WillowWarm Gold Cup at Fairyhouse this Sunday is in his sights.

One of the wildcard entries is Tasmanian Legend (50A), a three-year-old on an upward trajectory having won three of his four starts this year including his last two, both at Wolverhampton. The lightly raced son of Australia is out of the Listed-placed mare Gatamalata and will be offered by Alice Haynes Racing.

Also a wildcard is Emily's Star (50B), who hails from a deep black-type National Hunt family. The Kayf Tara mare is a half-sister to the Grade 3-placed Ma Bella Amie and Well Connected, dam of the Grade 2-winning hurdler and multiple Grade 3-winning chaser Midnight River.

Emily's Star, consigned by Dan Skelton’s Lodge Hill Stables, is out of Lisa Du Chenet, a winning sister to the Grade 3-winning hurdler Iris Royal and Grade 3-winning chaser Ma Royale.

Tattersalls Live Internet Bidding will be available for those unable to attend the sale, which takes place from 11am.

Take a look at the catalogue here.

