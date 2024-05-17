New sale for point-to-pointers created at Tattersalls Ireland this month

Tattersalls Ireland has announced an extra point-to-point sale on Wednesday, May 29. The sale will consist of select point-to-pointers and horses in training and is scheduled to take place at 5pm on the eve of the May Store Sale.

The traditional auctions of this type at Tattersalls Cheltenham have just concluded for the summer but the company explained in a press release that it "demonstrates our ability to successfully hold such a sale at Tattersalls Ireland, building on our experience of point-to-point sales" and comes in response to a difficult period for the sector.

Tattersalls Ireland CEO Simon Kerins said: "Having been approached by vendors regarding a need to host a sale to accommodate their stock, we are pleased from an industry perspective to support this request.

"The inclement weather through the spring impacted the point-to-point fixture list and, as a result the opportunities for horses were reduced. As we enter the closing weeks of the point-to-point season, we have listened to our clients and are delighted to facilitate their needs. The timing of the sale will co-ordinate nicely with the May Store Sale taking place the next day."

