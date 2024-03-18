Jukebox Jury half-brother to Grade 1 winner Fury Road set for Wetherby debut on Tuesday

Worldwide Fury

What's the story?

Worldwide Fury rates an interesting newcomer as a two-length winner of his Portrush point-to-point for Donnchadh Doyle and subsequently an expensive purchase when selling to Tom Malone for £150,000 at last year's Goffs UK Aintree Sale.

That was a decent return on Monbeg Stables' investment the year before at the Goffs Land Rover Sale, where he sold to Doyle for €70,000 from Castletown Quarry Stud. Bred by Ken Parkhill, the Jukebox Jury gelding sports the colours of the Angove family for David Pipe on his racecourse bow.

How is he bred?

The five-year-old is the seventh foal out of the unraced Oscar mare Molly Duffy, a close relation to the 2019 Ballymore Novices' Hurdle winner City Island. The pair are half-siblings to the winning Presenting mare Pink Hat, the dam of multiple winner and Grade 1-placed hurdler Pink In The Park.

Worldwide Fury hails from the illustrious family of Champion Hurdle hero Morley Street Credit: Mark Cranham

Molly Duffy and her siblings are out of Victorine, an Un Desperado half-sister to two Champion Hurdle winners in Morley Street and Granville Again. It is a family replete with Grade 1 quality as Molly Duffy has produced another top-level scorer in Fury Road.

The Stowaway gelding was a dual Grade 2 winner over hurdles for Gordon Elliott and Gigginstown House Stud and was a close-up third to Monkfish in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle of 2020. Over fences, he landed the Neville Hotels Novice Chase by eight lengths and was also third to now dual Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs in last year's Irish Gold Cup.

There was a further family update on Sunday when Worldwide Fury's Flemensfirth half-brother Mossy Fen Road struck in a four-year-old geldings' maiden for Rob James at Ballyragget.

Who does he face?

Among Worldwide Fury's eight rivals is the Bective Stud-owned Castle Ivers, a winner at Southwell for Olly Murphy in December and third in a valuable contest at Lingfield last time out. The Malinas gelding is a half-brother to the useful Max Ward, third to the great Altior in the Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown.

Voler La Vedette: top-class racemare Credit: Caroline Norris

Another to note is the Fergal O'Brien-trained Oak Grove, a £250,000 purchase from Rob James at last year's Tattersalls Cheltenham April Sale. The Coolmara Stables-bred son of Soldier Of Fortune won his second point for James and was fifth on his rules debut at Ascot in November.

He is out of a winning King's Theatre sister to Hatton's Grace Hurdle winner Voler La Vedette, also second to Big Buck's in the 2012 World Hurdle and to Quevega in the 2012 World Series Hurdle. Oak Grove's dam is also a half-sister to Hennessy, a winner of the bet365 Gold Cup.

Sawdust, a winner at Lingstown for Stuart Crawford before selling to Alan King and Highflyer for £115,000 at December's Goffs UK Coral Gold Cup Sale, is also well-related. His dam is an unraced Flemensfirth half-sister to Grade 3 winner Our Vinnie and from the family of Grand National hero Comply Or Die.

