Juddmonte announce mating plans for star-studded broodmare band

Juddmonte on Wednesday revealed 2024 mating plans for their star-studded stallion roster, with reigning champion sire Frankel leading a pack which now also includes his Classic-winning son Chaldean.

Frankel secured his second British and Irish sires' championship in three years in 2023, siring 11 Group 1 winners worldwide, more than any other northern hemisphere-based stallion. Of those, seven were winning at the top level for the first time.

His Group 1 winners last year included Chaldean (2,,000 Guineas), Soul Sister (Oaks), Mostahdaf (Prince of Wales's and Juddmonte International), Courage Mon Ami (Gold Cup), Triple Time (Queen Anne), Kelina (Prix de la Foret) and Ylang Ylang (Fillies' Mile).

Accordingly, Frankel will receive some of the best of Juddmonte's prolific broodmare band. Among their number will be top-level winners Announce and Emollient, the dam of Frankel’s stakes-winning daughters Raclette and Ardent.

Juliet Foxtrot, Midday and Proviso will also be visiting Frankel, along with Special Duty, the dam of Frankel's stakes winner and Middle Park runner-up Task Force, Viadera and new recruit Teona, a 4,500,000gns purchase from the Tattersalls December Mare Sale.

Teona: 4,500,000gns Tattersalls purchase and Prix Vermeille winner will be covered by Frankel Credit: Laura Green

The dual world champion racehorse will also cover Bird Flown, the dam of Irish 2,000 Guineas and Phoenix Stakes winner Siskin; Concentric, the dam of Juddmonte's brilliant champion Enable; Portodora, dam of Arlington Million winner Set Piece; and Repose, responsible for the multiple top-level winner and globetrotter State Of Rest.

Mares returning to Frankel who have already produced Pattern winners by him include Time Chaser, the dam of 2023 Group 3 winner Time Lock, Listed winner Principal Role, dam of 2023 Group 3 winner Flight Leader, and Zatsfine, the dam of Group 3 winner Delaware.

Among other Group winners visiting him are Prix Penelope winner Agave, Rockfel Stakes winner Isabelle Giles, American Graded winners Nay Lady Nay and Grand Jete, plus Musidora winner Shutter Speed and Group 2-winning sprinter Soffia.

Frankel's winning sister Chiasma will make a return visit to Dubawi, while his half-sister Joyeuse, the dam of last year's Mill Reef Stakes winner Array, will be covered by Wootton Bassett.

Kingman had an excellent 2023 with four new individual Group 1 winners, namely French pair Sauterne and Feed The Flame, and Australian duo King Colorado and Zardozi.

The son of Invincible Spirit was second behind Frankel in terms of three-year-old stakes winners in the northern hemisphere in 2023 and will likewise receive a top-class book.

Quadrilateral's dam will be among Kingman's book for 2024 Credit: Edward Whitaker

His mares will include Group 1 winners and Group producers African Rose and Passage Of Time, along with Scuffle and Nimble Thimble, respectively the dams of Fillies' Mile winner Quadrilateral and St Leger hero Logician.

Young stakes winners in Kingman's book include Prix de Gros-Chene winner Brostaigh, Fred Darling Stakes winner Dandhu and Prix de Lieurey winner Fount.

Also going to the four-time Group 1 winner are dual Group 3 winner Pocket Square, Midday’s Group-winning half-sister Sun Maiden and Listed winners Heliac and Petricor.

Helleborine, the dam of Calyx and Coppice, and Trojan Queen, the dam of Sangarius and Greek Order, are booked in for a return visit to Kingman.

Banstead Manor Stud newcomer Chaldean is also set to be strongly supported in his first season in Newmarket.

Among the 17-strong home team visiting him are 12 black-type performers or producers and five half-sisters to top-level winners or out of Group/Grade 1 winners.

They include Deliberate, the dam of five black-type performers including Group 2 winners Projected and Headman; Exemplify, the dam of Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Expert Eye; and Shared Account, the dam of three black-type performers including Pocket Square.

The dams of Gimcrack and Champagne Stakes winner Threat (Flare Of Firelight) and Blenheim Stakes winner Straight Answer (Straight Thinking) are also in Chaldean's debut book.

Group winners being covered by the four-year-old include Falmouth Stakes winner Timepiece, Nell Gwyn winner Hot Snap, and Prix de Sandringham winner Modern Look, in turn the dam of Grade 3 winner Grand Jete.

Chaldean: Juddmonte's new recruit will receive plenty of support from the home team Credit: Laura Green

Emulous, meanwhile, will be visiting Camelot with the aim of producing a full-sibling to last year's Irish Oaks and British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes second Bluestocking, while the peerless Enable is booked in again for Dubawi.

Grade 1 winner Capla Temptress will be covered by Dark Angel, while Frankel’s Fillies’ Mile winner Quadrilateral will be mated with Wootton Bassett.

Prix Jean Romanet winner Romantica, a daughter of Banks Hill, heads to Zarak, while Sacred Shield, the dam of three stakes winners including Grade 1 Matriarch Stakes winner Viadera, is the first Juddmonte mare to visit Havana Grey.

The 2024 maiden mares crew includes Aston Park Stakes winner Haskoy, who will visit Siyouni along with her Listed-winning dam Natavia.

Group 3 winner Juliet Sierra, a half-sister to top-flight winner Juliet Foxtrot, will go to Too Darn Hot, while multiple Group winner Zarinsk has her first cover by No Nay Never.

Read more

Mouthwatering matings suggest Shadwell should clear more space on its mantelpiece

Stellar cast for Cheveley Park Stud matings headed by the Frankel-bound Starscope and exciting maidens

'One of the best mares we've ever bought at public auction' - €2 million Sibila Spain leads Newsells Park Stud's matings

'She had brilliance' - Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Homeless Songs among Moyglare's exciting maiden mares for 2024