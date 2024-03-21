'It’s a genuine enhancement' - British EBF to contribute more than £2 million to 2024 racing programme

The British EBF will renew its significant backing of domestic prize-money with a contribution of more than £2 million directly from British stallion studs to the 2024 racing programme.

Several areas will benefit from extra support, including juvenile development races such as Chester's Lily Agnes Stakes and the Hilary Needler and Two-Year-Old Trophy at Beverley. These conditions events will be lifted to £50,000 this year with British EBF support, joining races such as the Woodcote and Alice Keppel Fillies' Stakes as high-value juvenile conditions stakes.

The Hilary Needler has produced outstanding graduates in the past, including multiple Group 1 heroine Attraction, while Goodwood’s Alice Keppel has gone from strength to strength in its short history, producing top-flight winner The Platinum Queen and Group 3 scorer Juniper Berries in the last two renewals.

Simon Sweeting, chairman of the British EBF, said: "British stallion owners have made valuable and visible contributions totalling £40,000,000 to prize-money over the last 40 years through the British EBF.

"Their continued support means we can contribute £1.9 million to Flat races this season. With our National Hunt activities considered, the contribution is over £2 million, directly to racing’s prize-money. It’s a genuine enhancement of the value of the programme, with a particular focus this year on developmental races, juvenile stayers and enhanced prize-money for conditions races.

The Platinum Queen: Abbaye heroine also struck in the British EBF Alice Keppel Fillies' Conditions Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"My thanks, and that of the British EBF trustees, goes to our British stallion studs and owners. The support domestic stallions provide for racing’s prize-money is hugely important to the sport."

Beverley chief executive Sally Iggulden added: "The Hilary Needler Trophy is our flagship race, and the longest private sponsorship in the country, due to the amazing commitment and generosity of the Needler family. To join forces with the British EBF in 2024 further adds to the credibility and importance of the race as a recognised stepping stone to Royal Ascot for two-year-old fillies.

"Its partner – the Two-Year-Old Trophy – for colts and geldings, also benefits from British EBF support this year, and we very much look forward to seeing the best juveniles start at Beverley and progress through the ranks. We are immensely grateful to the EBF for recognising the gravity of these races and supporting independent racecourses in this way."

The £40,000 British Stallion Studs EBF-backed Brocklesby Stakes on the opening day of the 2024 Flat season marks the start of a programme of 84 high-value development races in Britain for two- and three-year-olds.

The Brocklesby Stakes will be backed by the British EBF once again Credit: Edward Whitaker

The British EBF lead the support for this project, with a contribution of £325,000, which is co-funded by the BHA, Levy Board, British Stallion Studs (EBF), Darley, Juddmonte and Tattersalls. Restricted races will be run for a minimum of £30,000 each, and open maiden and novice races £40,000.

The BHA’s chief operating officer Richard Wayman said: "The contribution from British stallion owners continues to be a vital and much appreciated source of funding for racing. The BHA are pleased to be working with the British EBF and two of its major donors in Darley and Juddmonte, alongside Tattersalls, in expanding the development race initiative for two-year-olds and three-year-olds this year."

The British EBF £100,000 Two-Year-Old finals are each worth £100,000 and have already produced Listed winners and Group performers in just two years, including recent French stakes winner Chic Colombine.

Goodwood hosts the fillies’ final on September 25 and York the colts’ and geldings’ final on October 11. There are more than 150 opportunities to qualify an EBF-registered two-year-old for either race, with the added bonus that around 30 of the qualifiers make up part of the high-value development programme and will be run for £30,000.

The British EBF also announced the return of the Future Stayers Stakes, contests restricted to the progeny of sires and dams who ran over ten furlongs and more. Since 2015 the races have produced 45 stakes winners, including ten Group 1 winners, such as Cracksman, Hukum and Stradivarius. A dozen races will be run for between £20,000 and £30,000 this year.

Read more

'His pedigree is phenomenal and will drastically improve any mare' - behind the scenes at the National Stud