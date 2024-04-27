Racing Post logo
News

Camille Pissarro makes a fine impression on debut at Navan

Camille Pissarro was off the mark under Ryan Moore at Navan
Camille Pissarro was off the mark under Ryan Moore at NavanCredit: Patrick McCann

Camille Pissarro has a big pedigree and a big price tag but the early signs are encouraging after his winning debut at Navan on Saturday.

It cost the Coolmore and Peter Brant team 1,250,000gns to secure the colt last year, making him among the four most expensive horses bought from that edition of Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.

Camille Pissarro was bred by James Cloney out of bargain-buy mare Entreat and he's a half-brother to seven winners including Commonwealth Cup star Golden Horde as well as black-type scorers Line Of Departure and Exhort.

Camille Pissarro kicks on at Navan
Camille Pissarro kicks on at Navan Credit: Patrick McCann

He is from the first Irish-bred crop by Wootton Bassett and won the same maiden used by Aidan O'Brien 12 months ago to launch the career of another by the same sire, the subsequent Coventry Stakes winner River Tiber. It took a while for the 10-11 favourite, a strong-looking individual, to get the idea of it all but in the end he scored quite snugly under Ryan Moore.

Chris Armstrong, representing O'Brien, said: "He's very exciting. The penny only really started to drop with him in the last furlong, which was the best part of the race for him. He is definitely one for Ascot. 

"Whether we get another run into him before than I'm not sure, but he is one of the smart ones. He only figured out well inside the last what it was all about, so once he can put a front nine and a back nine together, he is very exciting with a fantastic attitude."

Watch the race replay here

Read next:

Kitasan Black's half-brother bound for the Japanese Derby after Classic trial success 

'We expect them to improve throughout the year' - excitement for Kameko's first two-year-olds at Kingsclere 

Tom PeacockBloodstock features writer

Published on 27 April 2024

Last updated 16:00, 27 April 2024

