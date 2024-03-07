'I haven't looked back' - Harry Whittington excited by new breeze-up venture

Harry Whittington will return to a racecourse next month to saddle up a horse with a different objective in mind as he consigns his first two-year-old in the Goffs Doncaster Breeze-Up Sale.

Although best known as a National Hunt trainer, indeed one who reached Cheltenham Festival glory four years ago with Simply The Betts, he was also mentored in his earlier years by one of the foremost names in this particular sector.

Whittington handed in his licence at the end of last season and, having previously been a successful pre-trainer, has returned to that side of the industry.

"I worked for Malcolm Bastard for a few years so I used to do the breeze-ups for him and got to go to lots of the sales, all over Europe and even to Keeneland," explains Whittington.

"I never actually did breeze-ups when I set up my pre-training business before, but it was something I was really keen to do when I stopped training."

Whittington has three individuals to offer during the spring circuit, with a couple of colts earmarked for the Tattersalls Guineas Sale later on. His Kodi Bear filly, bought for 32,000gns at the Somerville Sale with agent Marcus Collie, is the first off the rank.

Harry Whittington was tutored by British breeze-up king Malcolm Bastard Credit: Laura Green

"She’s got a lot of natural talent and plenty of speed, hence the reason she’s in at Doncaster," he says. "It also helps that the half-sister Tomiko has finished third in a Group 2; that was since I bought her.

"I loved her at the sales, I went to see her a few times and she vetted really well."

Of his other two, Whittington continues: "I’ve got a Zoustar colt. His breeder Keith Trowbridge rang me up because I had a bit to do with his dam, Don’t Tell Mary. I used to do a lot for her trainer Tom Dascombe.

"She won a Hilary Needler and was one of the favourites for the Queen Mary but I think she had an accident in the stalls, through no fault of her own, and didn’t run any sort of race.

"Keith was surprised the Zoustar didn’t sell at the yearling sales as he was so good looking. I had him for a week or two and we decided we’d go for the breeze-ups.

"I also bought an Ardad [out of Movementneverlies] at the December Sale, quite late on, I thought he had loads of improvement physically and he’s done really well.

"Ardad is a sire that’s punched above his weight and has a lot to run this summer because of the increase in the book of mares he’s had. I’m excited by all three of them."

Whittington and his wife Alice have maintained their operation near Wantage and he feels confident in already having a good system in place, as well as useful advice to call upon.

Harry Whittington was back scouting for National Hunt talent at last year's Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale Credit: www.healyracing.ie/Tattersalls Ireland

"I learned so much from Malcolm and I’ve also had some great help in showing me the ropes from Mark Grant, who has been flying at the breeze-ups with the likes of Bradsell," he says.

"We’ve got all the facilities in and around Lambourn to prep them for it.

"It’s all horsemanship isn’t it? We’ve got such great riders here and collective skills. I was champing at the bit to get back."

Whittington began training with a small team in 2012 and enjoyed a Grade 1 win at Aintree four years later with Arzal, with others such as Saint Calvados and Rouge Vif giving him a presence on the big occasion.

He has also been a trader, buying and selling the 2013 Paddy Power Gold Cup winner Johns Spirit, so it is little surprise that he is also keeping his hand in with jumpers via a commercial venture.

"Funnily enough," he says, "I’ve got the three yearlings to breeze and three stores for point-to-points. The plan is to expand that venture of doing both. We might see one if not two of the stores in the spring, but they’re all doing well and are nice types.

"We’ve been fortunate to have been really well supported since I stopped training by a lot of different trainers and owners, and I couldn’t have asked for it to have gone any better.

Simply The Betts: gave Harry Whittington a first Cheltenham Festival winner Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"I think we’ve broken in 80 Flat yearlings in total since August and we’ve had a lot of jumpers in. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. Put it this way, I haven’t looked back once, I'm just moving forwards with it all."

When he announced the end of his career as a trainer, the popular Whittington cited the difficulty in finding inexpensive horses as a factor. He took another considerable hit with the decision in 2021 by owner Andrew Brooks to remove a string of star names from the yard.

However, it is reassuring to hear he seems at peace with a difficult decision and is full of hope for the future.

He says: "I guess the only thing I would miss about the training is the buzz of a winner, but when you sell a horse well in the sales ring it gives you a buzz. That’s what I would look forward to and obviously with the pointers you get to hopefully have a win with them as well.

"When I was training, my favourite part of the job was always bringing young horses though a system and having the satisfaction of them doing well, winning races.

"I was always very hands-on and I think that’s why pre-training suits me extremely well. I’m riding out as much as the lads, like a pig in muck!"

