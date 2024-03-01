Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race19 MINS
16:10 NewburyHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race19 MINS
16:10 NewburyHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Features
premium

Karaktar reference: why Haras de Cercy believes the best is yet to come for the sire of Il Est Francais and Kala Conti

Karaktar pictured at Haras de Cercy
Karaktar pictured at Haras de CercyCredit: Zuzanna Lupa

When a young stallion has a calling card like Il Est Francais from their very first crop, it is easy to imagine life will become much easier thereafter for the stallion master tasked with charting the horse's career.

In the case of Karaktar, a son of High Chaparral who has just embarked on his eighth season standing at Haras de Cercy in France's AQPS heartland, a look at last year's covering statistics might lead you to assume it's merely become a case of picking up the phone and counting the euros.

He was visited by 243 mares, earning him the slightly humorous crown of the 'Rocco d'Or', which is awarded by the website France Sire to the most active stallion for the year and named for an Italian adult film star.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent

Published on 1 March 2024inFeatures

Last updated 15:45, 1 March 2024

iconCopy
more inFeatures
more inFeatures