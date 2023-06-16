I did my best Honeysuckle impersonation in race to see the €250,000 top lot

Tuesday

Niamh O'Hehir, head of brand for Goffs, and I have a standing lunch date during each sale at Kildare Paddocks, whenever busy schedules allow for us to find the time. So on Tuesday, Niamh kindly invited me to join her and the Defender team for lunch.

It has become something of a running joke at this stage with Kevin Walsh of Lily & Wild and his team who provide the fantastic catering at Goffs with outstanding customer service, but if the tortelloni is on the menu, then Niamh and I will both have it.