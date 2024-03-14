Racing Post logo
News

High quality catalogue unveiled for the Arqana Breeze-Up Sale

Eldar Eldarov
Eldar Eldarov: dual St Leger hero is a graduate of the Arqana Breeze-Up SaleCredit: Patrick McCann

The catalogue for the Arqana Breeze-Up Sale is now online and features progeny by some of Europe's and America's leading stallions.

Taking place from May 9-11 in Deauville, the sale has produced exceptional performers on the racetrack, including dual Group 1 winner Eldar Eldarov, as well as Group 1 winners Lezoo, Rockemperor, War Of Will and Channel.

Leading stallions represented include Frankel, Dubawi, Havana Grey, No Nay Never, Night Of Thunder, Lope De Vega, Sea The Stars, Siyouni, Zarak and Wootton Bassett.

Among the highlights are Longways Stables' Frankel granddaughter of Cloud Castle (lot 60), the dam of Group 1 winners Queen's Trust, Domestic Spending and Thundering Nights; Bushypark Stables' Wootton Bassett colt from the excellent family of Occupandiste (94); Derryconnor Stud's Dubawi relation to Persian King (166) and Mocklershill's Siyouni colt from the family of Feed The Flame (179). 

Arqana Breeze-Up generic
Arqana's Breeze-Up Sale catalogue is onlineCredit: Zuzanna Lupa

The first crops of young European based sires will also be on offer, such as Earthlight, Ghaiyyath, Golden Horde, Hello Younzain, Kameko, Pinatubo, Sottsass, Persian King, Wooded, together with second-crop sires Blue Point, Calyx, City Light, Sioux Nation, Ten Sovereigns and Too Darn Hot.

American stallions with representation include Candy Ride, Gun Runner, Medaglia D’Oro, Not This Time, Quality Road, Uncle Mo and Triple Crown winner Justify. The last named horse's offspring entered include Southfort Stables' filly (132) from the family of top-level winners Dance Smartly and Smart Strike.

The 207 colts and fillies offered are eligible for the Arqana Series, that is made up of five races in 2024 that are open to two and three-year-olds that have been offered at the Deauville sales, with a guaranteed total of €1.2 million in prize-money.

Take a look at the catalogue here

Read more

Day two follows the script with winner of every race at the festival produced by a different stallion 

Racing Post Bloodstock Staff

Published on 14 March 2024inNews

Last updated 11:23, 14 March 2024

