Haras de Beaumont reports first three mares scanned in foal to unbeaten Arc hero Ace Impact

Haras de Beaumont announced on Wednesday that last season's unbeaten Prix du Jockey Club and Arc hero Ace Impact has had his first three covers scanned in foal.

Having not raced at two, Ace Impact was brilliantly campaigned at three by Jean-Claude Rouget, emerging from a couple of low-key winter assignments at Cagnes-sur-Mer and Bordeaux to book his place in the Jockey Club with an easy success in the Listed Prix de Suresnes.

He produced a scintillating change of gear to run down Big Rock in the Chantilly Classic and, after warming up for the autumn in the Group 2 Prix Guillaume d'Ornano, crowned his perfect season with another withering late run in the Arc.

Ace Impact was retired to stand at Beaumont for a French-record opening fee of €40,000 and with a Racing Post Rating of 129, having been crowned Cartier European Horse of the Year and finishing behind only Japanese sensation Equinox in the Longines World's Best Racehorse Rankings for 2023.

"The breeding season is off to a good start, and we're delighted to report that the first three mares scanned to Ace Impact are in foal," said Mathieu Alex, director of Haras de Beaumont.

"Among these are 2023 Prix Imprudence winner Showay and stakes winner Mixed Intention, dam of Prix du Jockey Club placed Millebosc."

He added: "Ace Impact is proving very popular with French and international breeders, and we're very grateful for the support. His first book is very exciting."

Ace Impact, a son of Cracksman, is out of the Anabaa Blue mare Absolutly Me, whose own career highlight on the track was finishing second in a fillies' Listed race at Baden-Baden but who has already proved a fine broodmare for breeders Karl and Waltraut Spanner.

Before Ace Impact – who was purchased by Rouget and Serge Stempniak at the Arqana August Sale of 2021 for €75,000 – Absolutly Me had already produced two black-type horses in Rock Of Gibraltar's Apollo Flight and Alessandro, an €80,000 son of Australia trained by Rouget.

As Ace Impact begins his career at stud, another member of the family continues to revive memories of those golden performances at Chantilly and Longchamp, with his Gleneagles half-brother Arrow Eagle unbeaten in two starts for Rouget in the colours of Waltraut Spanner, and now set to be aimed at a spring trial for the Jockey Club.

