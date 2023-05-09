Half-brother of Douvan and Jonbon among 'exceptional' Derby Sale catalogue

Some illustrious siblings including a half-brother to Douvan and Jonbon are among the 416 National Hunt stores catalogued for the Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale, to be staged between June 28 and 29 at Fairyhouse.

Coolmara Stables consign the three-year-old Doctor Dino gelding, whose sibling Jonbon kept the family name in lights in the Celebration Chase at Sandown, himself being a Derby Sale graduate four years ago.

Among the most newsworthy of other Grade 1 siblings is a Yeats three-parts brother to the decorated Marie's Rock, most recently second in the Liverpool Hurdle, offered for breeders the Breen family through Railstown Stud, and a Mount Nelson half-brother to Turners' Novices' Chase hero Stage Star - sons of the brilliant Sparky May - from Baroda Stud.

There are further brothers or sisters to the likes of Ballycasey, Minella Cocooner, Fayonagh, Galop Marin, Might Bite and Beat That, Dodging Bullets, Ornua, Galvin, Poetic Rhythm, Edwulf, Adagio and Relegate.

The Derby Sale has claimed 12 Grade 1s in 2023 including Energumene's Queen Mother Champion Chase and Punchestown Champion Chase double for the second year in a row and further strikes by the likes of Gerri Colombe, Shishkin, Stay Away Fay and Honeysuckle, as well as the King George winner Bravemansgame.

Simon Kerins, the CEO of Tattersalls Ireland, said: "Exceptional doesn’t come close to what we have on offer at this year’s Derby Sale. Our team have worked tirelessly with vendors to handpick the best individuals with pedigrees to match, resulting in an outstanding line-up of superior National Hunt prospects – a catalogue that is unparalleled in quality.

"Last year, we saw Lakefield Farm selling the highest-priced National Hunt store at €310,000 [Brighterdaysahead], who went on to win on her debut before landing the €100,000 Tattersalls Ireland George Mernagh Memorial Sales Bumper. What sets us apart is our commitment to producing top-tier performers with a remarkable number of Grade 1 winners, which was once again highlighted with Derby Sale graduates leading the way at the Dublin Racing Festival, Cheltenham Festival and Aintree festival.

"The Derby Sale has a tremendous track record that cannot be matched, and we have no doubt that this year's graduates will go on to become top-class performers. We are grateful to our vendors for their continued support and trust in our ability to produce outstanding results."

All horses catalogued for the Derby Sale are eligible for next year's George Mernagh Bumper.

