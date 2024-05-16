Godolphin Flying Start trainees for 2024-26 announced

Godolphin Flying Start has announced the latest intake of trainees for its prestigious two-year Thoroughbred Industry Management and Leadership programme.

The class of 2024-26 comprises trainees from five countries – Ireland, France, Czech Republic, UK and the USA – and they will begin at Kildangan Stud on August 12.

Godolphin Flying Start executive director Clodagh Kavanagh said: "We are thrilled to welcome the 22nd intake of Godolphin Flying Start trainees this August. Their diverse talents and passion for the industry will sustain them as they commence the professional and personal development provided to them by Godolphin Flying Start."

The two year scholarship includes course fees, accommodation, transport, flights, visas and a monthly allowance. Trainees learn and experience hands-on horsemanship, business management, leadership, international bloodstock, breeding and racing in the thoroughbred industry, with phases in Ireland, the UK, the USA, Australia, and the UAE. The course is accredited by University College Dublin Michael Smurfit Business School.

Over half of the 224 Godolphin Flying Start graduates are senior managers, CEOs or business founders, and they are based across five continents, working in media, racing, breeding, bloodstock, sales, consultancy, marketing, welfare and advocacy.

The 2024 – 2026 trainees are:

Matthew Browne, Ireland

Megan Bulbulia, Ireland

Caroline Bunch, USA

Matthew Daubeney, UK

Ivanna Dempsey, Ireland

Rachael Doody, Ireland

Grace Hamilton, USA

Adam Holland, UK

Luke Kevin, Ireland

Gabrielle Nebout, France

Tereza Pavlů, Czech Republic

Antoine Rozan, France

Read more

Group firsts for Advertise and Guy Brook as Secret Satire defies odds in Musidora Stakes