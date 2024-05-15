Group firsts for Advertise and Guy Brook as Secret Satire defies odds in Musidora Stakes

Secret Satire defied her odds to run out a game winner of the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes at York on Wednesday, providing her sire Advertise with his first Group winner in the process.

The Andrew Balding-trained three-year-old is a homebred of Guy Brook and, significantly, his first Group winner as well.

She is the fourth foal out of the Lawman mare Secret Pursuit, a Listed winner for Brook after selling at the Arqana Saint-Cloud Sale the previous spring for €140,000 to Oliver St Lawrence and Marcus Tregoning.

Secret Pursuit is a daughter of Inchinor's German Group 3 winner Secret Melody, making her a half-sister to dual Group 3 winner and Gran Criterium third Pearl Flute, as well as the Pattern-placed Milord's Song.

After Secret Satire had run out a two-length winner of the Group 3 on the Knavesmire under Oisin Murphy, with odds-on shot Friendly Soul trailing home last of the seven runners, Brook told ITV Racing: "We were pretty confident she'd get the trip and the ground was perfect for her today, so we're delighted.

"Am I surprised? I don't think that explains quite how much shock I'm feeling at the moment because I think they almost engraved the winner's name on the trophy before the race.

"Andrew and the team have done a fantastic job with her, they said they liked her since the day she turned up."

Advertise: Manton Park sire had his first Group winner Credit: Manton Park

The 13-year-old Secret Pursuit's progeny also include Secret Solace, a winning Gleneagles filly who was Listed-placed when third in last year's Height Of Fashion Stakes, in addition to multiple winners Secret Shadow and Dartington, by Camelot and Siyouni respectively.

She has an unnamed two-year-old filly by Showcasing and a yearling colt by Gleneagles.

Secret Satire is so far the standout from Advertise's first crop of runners. The Phoenix Stakes, Prix Maurice de Gheest and Commonwealth Cup winner switched to Manton Park from the National Stud last year and has recorded three black-type winners or performers to date.

His other leading progeny include Matters Most, second to subsequent Middle Park Stakes runner-up Task Force in Ripon's Champion Two-Year-Old Trophy, and Ingabelle Stakes third Serious Notions.

Plenty of his stock are likely to improve with time, and a step up in trip too, meaning Advertise could be in for a fruitful year with his first three-year-olds.

The Cheveley Park Stud-bred son of Showcasing stood this year for a fee of £10,000.

Read more

Doyle brothers aiming to finish spring with a flourish at Tattersalls Cheltenham May Sale