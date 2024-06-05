High-class performers and well-bred mares among quality Tattersalls July Sale catalogue

Over 900 lots are catalogued for the Tattersalls July Sale, an event which has sourced the likes of Haydock Sprint Cup hero Regional and Bumbasina, dam of Australian Group 1 winner Amelia’s Jewel in recent years.

Taking place from July 9-11, the sale is made up of 819 horses and fillies in/out of training and 89 broodmares, six of which have foals at foot. Leading owner-breeders with consignments include Godolphin, Juddmonte and Shadwell.

The broodmares are in foal to a number of proven top-level stallions, including Blue Point Camelot, Galiway, Havana Grey, Kingman, Make Believe, Mehmas, No Nay Never, Showcasing, Starspangledbanner, Teofilo and Territories. There are also mares in foal to young sires such as Baaeed, Bayside Boy, Blackbeard, Dragon Symbol, Lucky Vega, Mostahdaf, Mutasaabeq, Native Trail, Palace Pier, Shaquille, State Of Rest, Stradivarius and Supremacy.

First-crop two-year-old sires with mares in foal include Pinatubo, Sands Of Mali, Sergei Prokofiev and Without Parole.

Godolphin's draft includes broodmares Art Of Magic, a multiple Listed-placed daughter of Invincible Spirit from the family of Magna Grecia, who will be offered in foal to Blue Point, and Kazziana, by Shamardal out of 1,000 Guineas and Oaks winner Kazzia, in foal to Baaeed. The team's well-bred fillies include Joyful Act, a Frankel filly out of dual Classic winner Blue Bunting; Crystal Of Time, a Dark Angel half-sister to multiple Group 1 winner Nations Pride; and Bridestones, a Listed-placed Teofilo filly out of Fillies’ Mile winner White Moonstone.

Adelaise: Listed winner is another to be entered in the sale Credit: Mark Cranham

Juddmonte's lots who catch the eye include Arizona Jewel, dam of two stakes winners, covered by Palace Pier and from the family of Frankel; Embody, an Acclamation sister to Breeders' Cup Mile winner Expert Eye; Anacapa, a three-year-old Frankel sister to Group winner Fount and out of multiple Grade 1 winner Ventura, and Calabria, a three-year-old Kingman filly out of Group 1 winner Romantica from the family of Hasili.

Among the horses in training is Saturday's Listed Surrey Stakes Evade, a Wootton Bassett colt consigned by Jamie Railton. Railton will also offer the progressive Study Of Man colt Jubilee Walk, a winner of his last three starts, as well as Lope De Vega's promising debut scorer British Camp and Del Ray, a daughter of the exciting first-season sire Kameko who won at Lingfield last Thursday.

The Imperium Sales-consigned Davideo, a Galileo half-brother to Hong Kong Group 1 winners Time Warp and Glorious Forever who struck at Kempton last month, is also entered, while the Glebe House Stables' Listed-placed Serious Challenge is another to catch the eye.

The 152-strong draft from The Castlebridge Consignment includes the useful Bremen, a dual winning Galileo brother to the top-class Warm Heart, and Adelaise, a winner of the Listed Snowdrop Fillies' Stakes at Kempton in April.

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: "Regional, a 3,500gns purchase who has gone on to win the Group 1 Haydock Sprint Cup, as well as Bumbasina, dam of star Australian filly Amelia’s Jewel, are prime examples of the outstanding quality to be found at all levels of the market at the Tattersalls July Sale. Quality and diversity are the hallmarks of Europe’s premier midsummer sale and this year’s catalogue as ever looks set to appeal to buyers from throughout the world.”

