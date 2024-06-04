Racing Post logo
News

Prix Ganay winner and sire Dariyan dies aged 12

Dariyan: Aga Khan homebred is by Shamardal
Dariyan: Group 1 winner and Group-winning sire has died

Prix Ganay winner and sire Dariyan has died at the age of 12, the Aga Khan Studs has announced.

A statement said: "It is with sadness that the Aga Khan Studs announce the loss of Dariyan, who was humanely euthanised on Thursday following an illness, despite the best efforts of the veterinary team.

"Winner of the Prix Ganay nd Prix Eugene Adam, Dariyan had been a model of consistency during his racing career, finishing in the first five in 11 of his 13 starts."

The son of Shamardal and Hong Kong Vase winner Daryakana was trained by Alain de Royer-Dupre to win the Group 2 Prix Eugene Adam at three and the Group 1 Prix Ganay the following year. He was also second in the Prix d'Ispahan and Dubai City of Gold, and third in the Hong Kong Vase. 

At stud, he sired Group 3 Prix la Force winner Mister Saint Paul as well as Group performers Galaxie Gold and Elizar, the former second in the Group 2 Prix Hocquart. 

Having retired to Haras de Bonneval in 2017, he moved to Haras du Mont Goubert for the 2024 covering season.

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist

