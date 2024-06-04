Arqana signs historic deal to support retraining and aftercare efforts of Au-Dela Des Pistes

Sales house Arqana have committed a percentage of their annual sales ring revenue for the ongoing support of Au-Dela Des Pistes, France's main organising structure for the aftercare and retraining of racehorses.

The company will donate 0.015 per cent of returns from auctions held physically in Deauville and online – a sum which would have been in excess of €31,000 in 2023 – and which follows a similar model which operates in the United States and Australia.

Arqana already contributes to ADDP via the "Arc Promise" scheme, which invites owners, trainers, jockeys and breeders to make a voluntary donation from any winnings over the course of Arc weekend, and will continue to give €1,000 for each of their graduates who triumph at Longchamp over those two days.

Arqana president Olivier Delloye said: "Arqana has supported Au-Dela Des Pistes in a number of different ways since the creation of that association, on the basis that we feel a sales agency also has a responsibility to help offer a good second life to horses once their racing careers are over.

"Au-dela des Pistes leads an efficient and virtuous effort in the field of thoroughbred retraining; we wanted to reinforce our support in order to enable the association to place even more horses with the certified centres, and it seems natural to us that we should index our financial contribution against the volume of bids received each year."

France Galop director general Olivier Delloye and Au-Dela Des Pistes president Aliette Forien signed a strategic partnership in 2019 Credit: Aprh

Delloye was director general at France Galop when the sport's governing body signed a partnership with ADDP in 2019, giving the organisation overall responsibility for seeking out and certifying retraining and aftercare centres across France, and their support is worth €350,000 annually.

In the US, both Keeneland and Fasig-Tipton operate a levy of 0.05 per cent on buyers and contribute a further 0.05 per cent of the sales price themselves to the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance.

Au-Dela Des Pistes is a recognisable presence on French racecourses and at other equestrian events throughout the year, with ADDP ambassador Cirrus Des Aigles parading at Chantilly last Sunday during the Prix du Jockey Club card.

And ADDP has big plans to turbocharge its income through a media campaign which will be aimed at every racing and breeding professional in the country.

"On behalf of the association I would like to thank Olivier Delloye and the Arqana committee for their permanent commitment to supporting a second life for our racehorses," said Haras de Montaigu's Aliette Forien, president of ADDP.

"Arqana is one of the major economic lungs of the industry and I think their actions send a strong signal to everyone involved in racing that they have a responsibility in terms of retraining.

Au-Dela Des Pistes ambassador Cirrus Des Aigles with his former groom Zoe Gargoulaud at Chantilly Credit: Racing Post/Burton

"In terms of the mechanics, the fact that it is a voluntary contribution of even a tiny fraction of their huge turnover seems entirely virtuous. Several other countries have already put in place a large number of revenue streams from their industries to help finance retraining in a sustainable way.

"In a similar way, we will be launching a vast marketing campaign in conjunction with France Galop which will encourage all racing professionals to make a monthly donation to Au-dela des Pistes which will automatically be deducted from their winnings.

"We fundamentally believe that, in the words of American Jockey Club president Jim Gagliano, 'every person who comes into contact with a racehorse over the course of its career must contribute to providing for their aftercare.'

She added: "In this Olympic year, when the eyes of the sporting world are fixed on French sport, aftercare is, more than ever, a responsibility that falls to all of us, and public opinion will not forgive us if we do not collectively measure up to the task."

For more information about ADDP click here , where you can also find details of how to sponsor Haras de Meautry’s Nick Bell for his 11-day charity cycle ride from Le Touquet racecourse in the far north of France to Hyeres on the Mediterranean coast, a distance of 1,118km.

