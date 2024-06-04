'We have not seen the best of her' - stakes winner and Royal Ascot contender Hot Darling to sell on Tattersalls Online

Listed winner and Royal Ascot prospect Hot Darling will be offered on the Tattersalls Online platform on Wednesday, June 12.

The daughter of Too Darn Hot will be offered with an entry in the Group 3 Prix du Bois on June 16, but she could also be aimed at the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes on the Thursday of Royal Ascot.

Bred by Rabbah Bloodstock, the filly won on her debut at Chantilly in April before her maiden stakes success in the Haras de Beaumont-Prix des Reves d'Or-Jacques Bouchara at Vichy last month.

By a sire who supplied this term's Irish and German 1,000 Guineas winners Fallen Angel and Darnation, Hot Darling is out of the Helmet mare Boater, a seven-length winner at two on her debut that March.

Also second in the Marygate Fillies' Stakes, Boater is a daughter of Storm Cat mare Cercle D’Amour, a half-sister to the dam of this year’s Poule d'Essai des Poulains winner Metropolitan.

Too Darn Hot: sire on fire has an exciting prospect in Hot Darling Credit: Edward Whitaker

Trainer Amy Murphy said: "We're really looking forward to offering Hot Darling on the Tattersalls Online platform next week. She was an impressive winner of her maiden at Chantilly and followed up winning the Listed Prix des Reves d’Or on her second start. She’s a fast filly out of a filly who was placed in the Listed Marygate Stakes and is by Too Darn Hot, the sire on fire who has had two Guineas winners in the last two weeks.

"Hot Darling is a filly who will only keep improving, has an extremely good temperament and we definitely have not seen the best of her. She's been entered for the Group 3 Prix du Bois on Oaks day at Chantilly but also has the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot as an option."

She added: "We're only going to see her improve from here on in and we are very much looking forward to lining her up wherever she runs next.”

Bidding will take place from 10am until midday

Read more

'He's adjusted so well and has soaked it all up like a sponge' - Gold Cup hero Native River bound for Horse of the Year Show