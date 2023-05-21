Fillies' Triple Crown on the agenda for impressive Yushun Himba heroine Liberty Island

Last-time-out Oka Sho (1,000 Guineas) winner Liberty Island announced herself as Japan's next big thing with a six-length triumph in the Yushun Himba (Oaks), earning quotes for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in the process and a likely tilt at the Fillies' Triple Crown.

Now a three-time winner at the highest level - a run that started with the Hanshin Juvenile Fillies in December - the Northern Farm-bred daughter of the late Duramente appears to have the world at her feet.

The Mitsumasa Nakauchida-trained three-year-old pulled clear of Heart's Cry's Daily Hai Queen Cup scorer Harper, with a neck back to another daughter of Duramente in Dura, the winner of the Sapporo Nisai Stakes in September. The winner was partnered by Yuga Kawada.

Liberty Island is the second foal out of the All American mare Yankee Rose, the winner of two Australian Group 1s in the Inglis Sires and Spring Champion Stakes. She was also second to Capitalist in the Golden Slipper and third to the brilliant Winx in the Cox Plate.

The Wexford Farm-bred mare is a half-sister to Group 3 winner Miravalle and out of a Xaar half-sister to Group 1 New Zealand Derby scorer Redoute's Dancer. Her first foal, the Deep Impact filly Romneya, was a winner over a mile at two.

Nakauchida said: "I'm relieved because I could meet everyone's expectations for training such a wonderful horse. In the Oka Sho she couldn't go to the front from the off so I asked the jockey to take a position closer to the front this time.

Liberty Island: now a triple top-level winner and superstar for Japan Credit: Masakazu Takahashi

"The aim is the Fillies' Triple Crown assuming she comes out of the race okay."

Her rider added: " Her mind was good and she raced with good balance and good rhythm all the way.

"I thought she would win if she got a clear run, but I wanted to test her performance in this mile and a half contest looking ahead to other top-class races. She's a horse who has the potential to be a big player not only in the autumn but also for next year."

