From asparagus to Father's Day, it's an educational sales assignment in Germany

Wednesday, May 17

A quick shift of emphasis from the Tattersalls Ireland May Store Sale to the BBAG Fruhjahrs Auktion - there's definitely plenty of variety in this job.

There was no room for flight delays in my tightly scheduled transport itinerary, which allowed just an hour from touch down at Frankfurt airport to the departure of the train from the main station of the international transport hub. So it's easy to imagine my thoughts while sitting in the plane on the tarmac at Dublin waiting to taxi down the runway when the captain came over the intercom to say we were faced with the prospect of an hour's delay due to an issue with air traffic control at Frankfurt.