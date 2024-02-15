EBF, Juddmonte, Darley and Tattersalls combine to support BHA's high-value developmental race programme

The BHA has announced the continuation of high-value developmental races for the 2024 Flat season worth more than £3 million in prize-money.

The 84-race programme, which builds on the 63 scheduled for 2023 when the initiative was launched, has been made possible by British Stallions Studs (EBF), Juddmonte, Darley and Tattersalls combining to provide financial backing for what is an essential part of the calendar. The contests are also supported by the BHA Development Fund. .

The races, run off level weights, will offer increased prize-money to horses in the early stages of their careers, with the aim of supporting the domestic breeding industry and encouraging the purchase and racing of young talent in Britain.

BHA chief operating officer Richard Wayman said: “We're delighted to expand the programme of high-value developmental races for 2024. These races play a hugely important role within the race programme and yet, historically, it's an area where prize-money has been behind our international competitors.

"It's essential steps are taken to retain quality horses on our shores and, with more than 80 of these races scheduled for the coming season, this is one initiative we believe will support this broader aim.

“It's to the great credit of British Stallions Studs, Juddmonte, Darley and Tattersalls that they have all come together with a common purpose to support this plan, concentrating attention on such a vital sector and delivering increased returns across the course of the Flat season.

"I'm extremely grateful for their support in this project, along with the many racecourses involved and the Horserace Betting Levy Board, and am confident these races will be well supported by our owners and trainers."

This year’s programme will begin with the Brocklesby at Doncaster on the opening day of the 2024 Flat season, March 23, one of 60 races for two-year-olds.

The full composition is 32 open novice/maiden races for two-year-olds, worth a minimum of £40,000, 29 restricted novice/maiden races for two-year-olds, worth a minimum of £30,000, and 23 open novice/maiden races for three-year-olds and up, worth a minimum of £40,000.

Simon Sweeting, chairman of British Stallion Studs, said: “We're delighted to be a leading sponsor of the 2024 high-value developmental race programme, with a contribution of more than £325,000, covering 30-plus races.

“One of the unique features of our prize-money contributions is to encourage racecourses to ‘match-fund’; it is wonderful to see the model we pioneered and embedded replicated by our fellow sponsors in these races. For example, the Brocklesby Stakes will be run at £40,000 for the first time in 2024, a 70 per cent increase from before British Stallion Studs' involvement.

“By supporting these races, we hope to showcase to owners and breeders the valuable impact our stallion owners’ contributions have on raising prize-money levels across the maiden and novice programme.”

Juddmonte is focusing its sponsorship on those races with restricted conditions, funnelling prize-money to smaller owners and breeders. Notable graduates of such contests include Carolina Reaper, winner of the Group 3 Zukunfts-Rennen at Baden-Baden, and Al Musmak, winner of the Listed Ascendant Stakes at Haydock and also runner-up in the Group 2 Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket.

The Newmarket-based operation said it was encouraged by the healthy field sizes achieved by 2023’s sponsored races, the average being 10.5 runners, with an average cost of the winners at public auction just shy of £31,000 – suggesting prize-money of £30,000 at this level is impactful for owners and breeders.

Juddmonte chief executive Douglas Erskine Crum said: “After the success of last year’s BHA initiative to kickstart a long-term plan to enhance prize-money substantially for developmental races, Juddmonte is delighted to support financially this year’s further enhancements.

“These high prize-money developmental races directly support owners and breeders in areas that can be overlooked, and thereby support our British breeding industry.”

Sam Bullard, director of stallions at Darley, added: “Following the success of last year’s race series and the many positive comments received, we're delighted to continue our sponsorship of this important development fund.

“Darley remains committed to supporting breeders through both race sponsorship and our contribution to the EBF, and we hope these elements will continue to work together for the benefit of British racing.”

New to the initiative for 2024 are Tattersalls, who are concentrating their support on ten two-year-old maiden and novice races.

Jimmy George, their marketing director, said: “We introduced the hugely popular £25,000 Tattersalls October Book 1 Bonus Scheme back in 2016, with the aim of rewarding owners with the best maiden and novice prize-money in Europe. Since then we've paid out more than £8 million directly to owners, and Tattersalls' support of these high-value maidens and novices is an extension of our commitment to this area of the racing programme.

“Prize-money for British Group and Listed races is the best in Europe, but maidens and novices are less competitive. Alongside the BHA, EBF, Darley and Juddmonte, Tattersalls will continue to focus on this crucial sector.”

A full list of the 2024 high-value developmental races can be found here.

