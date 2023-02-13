'Our thoughts are with our friends' - Coolmore to donate Camelot covering in aid of rescue services after Turkey and Syria earthquake

A covering to Camelot has been donated by Coolmore to Arqana's February Sale in support of humanitarian aid as a result of the earthquake which struck Turkey and Syria last week.

Offered as lot 70, the covering will be sold at auction, without fees, on Tuesday with all proceeds going towards the efforts of the International Committee of the Red Cross. The covering can be used in 2023 or carried over to next year if there is no live foal from the 2023 service.

MV Magnier of Coolmore said: “Coolmore has a close relationship with the thoroughbred industry in Turkey. Our thoughts are with our friends there and all the Turkish and Syrian people affected by this tragedy.’’

MV Magnier: "Our thoughts are with our friends there and all the Turkish and Syrian people affected by this tragedy." Credit: Fasig-Tipton Photosphotos by Z

Eric Hoyeau, president of Arqana added: "When Coolmore informed us of their wish to sell a covering to Camelot for the benefit of an organisation working in Turkey to help those affected by the earthquakes, we immediately agreed to include it as a wild card in our February sale and to promote it."

The rescue effort is continuing in the region after the tragic earthquake in the neighbouring countries, which is reported to have reached 7.8 magnitude and left many thousands dead or missing.

Camelot, who stands for a fee of €60,000 this year, is so far responsible for 50 individual black type winners, including 31 Group winners. These are headed by ten at the highest level including last year's Irish Champion Stakes hero Luxembourg - also victorious in the previous season's Vertem Futurity - and German Derby winner Sammarco. Others include Irish Derby victor Latrobe, Belmont Oaks heroine Santa Barbara, Cox Plate winner Sir Dragonet and Irish Oaks victress Even So.

Himself the winner of both his starts at two, including the then named Racing Post Trophy, the son of Montjeu went on to strike in the 2,000 Guineas, Derby and Irish Derby at three, coming just within three-quarter of a lengths of Triple Crown glory when denied in the St Leger.

