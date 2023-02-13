'I'm very proud we've bred as many Group 1 winners as we have' - Newsells Park Stud's coverings revealed

The Newsells Park Stud broodmare band is an impressive one and Julian Dollar's team are set to visit or revisit some of the best stallions around, including the likes of Dubawi, Frankel, Kingman, Lope De Vega, New Bay and Sea The Stars.

Leading the pack is the wonderful Waldlerche, part of the phenomenal 'W' family and the dam of Arc hero and Ballylinch Stud sire Waldgeist, ably supported by her daughter and Group 2 winner Waldlied.

As befitting Waldlerche's status, the Group-winning daughter of Monsun and Waldmark will again be covered by the very best.

Dollar says: "Her first foal was an Arc winner in Waldgeist, her second, Waldlied, won the Prix de Malleret very impressively before suffering a tendon injury, while her third was not far off black type but sadly died on the gallops at three. Her fourth foal, Waldkonig, won the Gordon Richards impressively before he got a foot injury that effectively ended his career.

"Her Dubawi is well liked by Pascal Bary and she's down to return to him all being well. She's carrying a Frankel filly we believe, which is great. The Dubawi-Monsun mating is a proven cross and we'd love to produce another filly."

Waldlied: Group 2-winning daughter of New Approach and Waldlerche will be covered by Baaeed Credit: Laura Green

Waldlied is booked in for a high-profile newcomer to the British stallion ranks in Baaeed.

Dollar says: "Her Kingman is in the States and will hopefully make his debut for Chad Brown soon, while the Siyouni filly was bought by Qatar Racing last year. She has a Kingman yearling filly who we're not sure whether we'll race or sell, and she's due to foal to Dubawi.

"She's not had a runner yet but has all the credentials, being from a great family and by New Approach, who has made a great start as a broodmare sire."

Sadly the operation lost the prolific Shastye last year after she foaled a Dubawi colt. However, the Danehill mare, whose yearlings alone generated more than £15 million at public auction and included Group 1-winning Galileo brothers Japan and Mogul, will still have a formidable presence on the farm through her daughter, the unraced Galileo mare Secret Gaze.

"She's the best-bred daughter of Shastye and being a full-sister to Japan, Mogul and Secret Gesture, she's important to us," says Dollar.

"Pascal Bary has the three-year-old [Liwa Oasis], who showed up nicely on her one start last year, and connections hope she's stakes-class. She had a cracking two-year-old colt by Siyouni, a lovely Dubawi yearling filly and will go to New Bay."

Royal Ascot winner Aljazzi is another familiar name and, having been bought by Newsells for 1,000,000gns from the Tattersalls Autumn Horses in Training Sale in 2018, is considered an exciting prospect, with her three-year-old Galileo filly set to make the track this year. She is set for a repeat mating with one of the world's best sires.

Dollar says: "She has a very nice Galileo filly in training with William Haggas who has just turned three. We didn't have a foal from Aljazzi for a couple of years, which was disappointing, but she's had a lovely Frankel filly foal this year.

Aljazzi: returning to Frankel once again after foaling a filly by the dual world champion Credit: Mark Cranham

"I'm really delighted with her foal, which is good, as we've bookmarked Aljazzi to go back to Frankel. We thought that was a good cover for her as Frankel has had success with Shamardal mares and also with some of Aljazzi's immediate family, like Majestic Noor. She's a high-profile mare and he's a high-profile stallion so that was an easy decision."

Another set to make the trip to Banstead Manor Stud for a tryst with Frankel is fellow Shamardal mare Shambolic, whose yearling filly by the reigning European champion sire sold to MV Magnier and White Birch Farm for 1,500,000gns at Tattersalls Book 1 last term.

Dollar says: "She's a new mare for us, owned in partnership with Merry Fox Stud, and has made a cracking start. Her Frankel filly made a lot of money at the sales last year - she was beautiful and everything you'd want from a first foal.

"She's an impressive daughter of Shamardal and has also got a beautiful yearling Kingman colt."

Mares due to be covered by Kingman are One Voice and Over All, the former a daughter of Poet's Voice who struck in Group 3 company and finished a neck second in the Nassau Stakes.

Dollar says: "One Voice had a Lope De Vega colt last year, who we bought her in foal to and we wanted to send her to Frankel. She's had a beautiful Frankel filly, one of the nicest foals we've had so far this year, and will be covered by Kingman."

Over All is by Galileo, a nick with Kingman that has so far produced the likes of Fillies' Mile heroine Commissioning and Musidora Stakes winner Nausha.

The last two years have been exceptional for the family of Feminism, with the Shamardal mare's half-brother Modern Games landing two Breeders' Cup races as well as the Poule d'Essai des Poulains and Woodbine Mile. He returns for more in 2023 alongside Feminism's brother and 2022 stakes scorer Modern News and the trio's three-year-old half-sister Mawj, winner of the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes and third in the Cheveley Park last season.

Modern Games: prolific big-race winner for Godolphin over the last two years and half-brother to Feminism Credit: Dylan Buell (Getty Images)

"She was picked out of the Godolphin draft at Goffs in July 2021 before Modern Games did his stuff," says Dollar. "We later took a punt on her and we've been lucky the family has gone on again.

"She went to Dubawi last year, he's an amazing stallion and won't be around forever so we need to make the most of using him, and she'll be going back to him."

With stallion sons of Dubawi flying high it makes sense to utilise them too, and top-class producer Yummy Mummy is bound for France and a date with Zarak.

"She's 18 and has been a great mare for us as she's bred an exceptionally good filly in Legatissimo," says Dollar. "We like her four-year-old Dubawi filly [Yummylicious] and hope she can grab some black type this year, while Yummy Mummy will go to Zarak, who we're big fans of."

Date With Destiny is well-known as the sole progeny by the ill-fated George Washington, but she is also a proven producer. Her progeny include the Group-winning Galileo filly Beautiful Morning and last season's useful two-year-old Dubawi colt Classic, while she is another ready to be covered by a top-class son of Dubawi.

Dollar says: "Her half-sister, Flawly, got the stud going in the mid-2000s when I arrived, so it was great to buy her with John Warren and she's been a very good mare for us.

"Her first foal was a Group 3 winner with Group 2 form, she had a couple of quiet years with some physical issues with her progeny, but Classic looked useful last year at two and hopefully he can go on.

"She's in foal to Night Of Thunder and will go to Ghaiyyath. I liked his first foals a lot and he's a good-looking horse."

While Newsells sold Hazariya, the dam of dual Derby hero Harzand, to Magnier for 2,000,000gns at the 2016 December Mares Sale, they kept her daughter, the Dansili-sired Hazaranda.

"She has a gorgeous Sea The Stars yearling and is in foal to Night Of Thunder," says Dollar. "She visits Lope De Vega, is from a lovely Aga Khan family and, with a bit of good fortune, she'll be a big success for us.

"Ultimately we're trying to breed Group winners - and I'm very proud we've bred as many Group 1 winners as we have - but we don't necessarily have the freedom to breed as we want because we do have to try to breed with the market in mind."

Joining Hazaranda at Ballylinch is dual Group winner Luminate, a daughter of Lawman from the family of Kalanisi who made 900,000gns to Warren and Gary Haddon at Park Paddocks in 2018.

Luminate: dual Group 3 winner by Lawman and exciting broodmare prospect Credit: Racing Post / Scott Burton

Dollar says: "We bought her with Merry Fox Stud and sent her to Galileo. That filly hasn't run yet but her Dubawi is in pre-training and he's a cracking colt who is showing ability and the typical Dubawi temperament.

"She has a full-sister to that Dubawi as a yearling and had one cover to Lope De Vega last year, where she failed to conceive. We like the idea of that mating, so we're trying it again this year.

Indian Blessing was a tough performer on the track for Ed Walker, with the Sepoy mare's victories including a German Group 3, and the Fasig-Tipton graduate will return to Wootton Bassett after producing a colt by the Coolmore resident this year.

Another intriguing proposition is Oblong Song, a daughter of Nathaniel and a sister to Juddmonte's stakes winner Natavia and half-sibling to runaway Sun Chariot Stakes victress Spinning Queen.

Dollar says: "She's a daughter of Our Queen Of Kings who we bought many moons ago. She was the last foal out of the mare by Nathaniel and is therefore a full-sister to Natavia, from Nathaniel's first crop and the dam of Haskoy.

"She's a great-looking mare and Nathaniel fillies are looking very interesting, so she's going to Wootton Bassett as it's a cross that's already produced Prix Marcel Boussac winner Zellie.

"We've got a few daughters of Nathaniel and I think he's a very exciting young broodmare sire."

The band has been topped up with some new well-bred and talented recruits from last year's sales.

Dollar says: "We bought a few in December with some friends, including Innevera. She's a Motivator mare and the dam of Ottoman Fleet who as a three-year-old last year was a stakes winner and second in the Darley Stakes. She was bought in foal to Zarak and will go to Frankel.

Innevera: dam of Ottoman Fleet was a 750,000gns purchase from last year's Tattersalls December Mares Sale Credit: Laura Green

"Maurimo was bought from Anthony Oppenheimer in foal to Lope De Vega and we're going to send her to No Nay Never. She's very well-related as a sibling to Star Catcher and Cannock Chase.

"Moon A Lisa is a young daughter of Sea The Moon who has a Wootton Bassett filly foal and goes to Frankel. Via Manzoni was an interesting purchase, I saw her in Arqana and loved her, while Haras de Saint Pair have been very impressive producers in the last few years. She's in foal to Galiway, who I think is a very good stallion, and we managed to buy her privately.

"She's a lovely Monsun mare who has already produced a good horse in Integrant, by Frankel. He must have been pretty good as Simon Mockridge invited us to send her back to Frankel, but we'll send her to Sea The Stars this year and then likely Frankel next year."

Heading up the home front is Nathaniel, who with the unbeaten Derby hero Desert Crown flying the flag. He was backed up by high-class stayer Quickthorn as well as Group 3 winners Zechariah and Poptronic while his broodmare sire stats continue to impress, with his daughters producing exciting young talents like Haskoy, Silver Knott and Novakai.

Dollar says: "He got 140 mares in 2022 and is probably 30 to 40 ahead of where he was this time last year. He's been a great servant to us already and we'll be supporting him strongly again.

Nathaniel: stalwart stallion at Newsells Park Stud Credit: Edward Whitaker

"Among the mares going to him is Enable's half-sister Birdwood. Nathaniel's been having success with Green Desert mares and she has a lovely two-year-old filly by him.

"Another interesting mare is Elas Diamond, by Danehill Dancer and out of a very good filly in Elas Athena. Her first foal was a stakes winner and Group-placed, her second was by Nathaniel [Elasia] and was very good for Roger Varian, who always thought she was black-type material but Sheikh Mohammed Obaid wanted to retire her at three. Elasia's first foal is Novakai, who was second in the Fillies' Mile last season."

Dollar added that Pretty In Grey - a Listed-placed half-sister to Nathaniel's Nassau Stakes winner Lady Bowthorpe - would also visit the son of Galileo after foaling a filly by the King George and Eclipse winner.

Frankel's sire sons Cracksman and Straight Shooter have got off to a good start with their first runners and Dollar has plenty of reason to hope Without Parole can join their number. The first foals of the John and Tanya Gunther homebred St James's Palace Stakes winner were warmly received at last year's sales, when among their number was Baroda Stud's filly out of Beyond The Sea who made €70,000 to WH Bloodstock at Goffs.

Dollar enthuses: "He really could be anything, he's a beautifully bred son of Frankel, who is almost on another level to anything else and is one of if not the best stallion in the world. A couple of his sons have had their first runners and shown a great deal of promise.

"We were thrilled with Without Parole's foals and we've got some crackers from his second crop, while he's getting some good support from breeders and incredible support from the Gunthers. He's also getting plenty of support from us, including with the likes of Lady Darshaan, Lady Eclair and Royal Empress, all three are good, proven mares."

Without Parole and stallion man David Porter-Mackrell strike a pose at Newsells Park Stud Credit: Melanie Sauer

The third Newsells stallion, the multiple Group-winning sprinter A'Ali, has his first foals arriving this year. Dollar is equally excited about the son of Society Rock's prospects, citing his excellent temperament, race record and home support he will receive.

"He's exactly what you imagine him to look like based on his race record and pedigree, he's a pocket rocket," he says. "I love his temperament, he's a complete dude and when I talked to Simon Crisford he said the horse was such a gent to train.

"He's getting lots of support from us and the partnership that owns him, including Group 2 winner My Special J's and Swiss Affair - we bought her last year and she's a beautifully bred half-sister to Swiss Spirit, Swiss Diva and Swiss Dream."

