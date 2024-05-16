Born for Epsom but made at Ystradowen - the curious tale of the point-to-point bumper scorer bred from Derby and Oaks winners

You would forgive spectators at a Ystradowen point-to-point for being surprised to see a son of Galileo and Dancing Rain appear in the racecard.

By a Derby winner and out of an Oaks winner, it would be fair to say the Godolphin-bred Bells Of Ufford was produced more with the world famous contours of a certain track in Surrey in mind than the undulating terrain of the Vale of Glamorgan outpost.

However, trainer Tim Vaughan spotted an opportunity when falling for the chestnut and his pedigree at last year's Tattersalls August Horses in Training Sale.

His inspiration started to take firm root last month when he scooted home at Ystradowen, setting himself up for Friday's point-to-point bumper at Aintree (8.40).

Vaughan said: "I saw him at Godolphin's dispersal at Tattersalls last September. I was on the hunt for horses for my son Ed to ride in some point-to-points as he's just started this season.

"I wanted runners in all the different races, whether it was a maiden point or open race, but when I saw this pedigree I went, 'Blinking heck, they don't come along very often!'

"I absolutely loved him and ended up buying him."

Bells Of Ufford: Godolphin-bred son of Galileo and Dancing Rain has found his new calling

Bells Of Ufford, then named Wild Nature before his 20,000gns sale to Vaughan and Select Racing Bloodstock, has some famous siblings to go with his parentage.

His New Approach three-parts sister Magic Lily was a winner of two Group 2s at Meydan and placed third in the Fillies' Mile for Charlie Appleby, while another, Jalmoud, was a Listed winner and finished third to Japan in the Grand Prix de Paris.

Vaughan was as taken with the horse's physique as his pedigree, and he clearly stood out at Ystradowen as he was sent off at 4-6 for his point bumper and scored by three and three-quarter lengths under Vaughan jnr.

The trainer said: "He looks like he was just a bit backwards for the Flat, but for our job he looked tailor-made.

"Traditionally we'd have just gone in a bumper with him, but as it happened I thought Ed could ride him in a point bumper to get his eye in, that hopefully he could win and learn a bit, and then we'd go under rules. And that's what we've done."

Bells Of Ufford and Ed Vaughan, who takes off 7lb, are set to line up against 11 others at Aintree in what looks an intriguing contest.

Vaughan snr said: "Everything about him is right; he's got a lovely temperament and is a very tall, athletic and good moving horse. The pedigree is obviously to die for and I feel really happy to have him in the yard.

"When you buy a pedigree like that for that money, you're always thinking, 'What's wrong with him, why have I ended up with him?' But to be fair, he's been very straightforward throughout.

"We just prepped him up and took him for an awayday on some grass. He's not flashy at home and just goes through the motions, but he's got a nice way about him."

