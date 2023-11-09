'A diverse roster of stallions' - Haras de Bouquetot announces fees for 2024

Haras de Bouquetot has announced fees for its nine-strong roster in 2024, headed by Group 1 winners Zelzal and Wooded, who will stand for €10,000 each.

Zelzal, a son of Sea The Stars who won the Prix Jean Prat, is responsible for ten black-type performers headed by Grade 3 winners Dolce Zel and Ouraika. Having covered small books during his first few seasons, he has a ten per cent strike-rate of black-type winners to runners and a 52 per cent strike-rate of winners to runners. His fee has been clipped from €15,000.

Abbaye winner Wooded had his first yearlings go through the ring this term, selling for up to €140,000 in France. His yearlings sold for four to five times his stud fee at the major European sales, including at Tattersalls Books 1 and 2, Goffs Orby Book 1, Arqana's August and October Sale, as well as a session-topping price at Tattersalls Ireland September. The Wootton Bassett horse stood for €12,000 in 2023.

Romanised: first yearlings have proven popular Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

Another first-crop yearling sire is Romanised, a winner of the Irish 2,000 Guineas and Prix Jacques le Marois. Unchanged at €7,000, the son of Holy Roman Emperor saw his debut crop make up to €170,000 and €140,000 at an average of €34,000. He has covered good-sized books at the stud and has been strongly supported by owner Robert Ng, who has 18 homebred or bought yearlings in training.

Group 1 winner and sire Galileo Gold is also unchanged at €7,000. He is the sire of six black-type winners, including Phoenix Stakes scorer Ebro River plus Group winners Oscula and Goldana.

Lusail (red cap): new stallion for Haras de Bouquetot in 2024 Credit: Edward Whitaker

New recruit Lusail, a dual juvenile Group 2-winning son of the team's high flying Mehmas, has been introduced at €6,000. Formerly trained by Richard Hannon, the colt was also a narrow second in the St James's Palace Stakes at three in addition to his Gimcrack and July Stakes wins. He was also third in the Prix Jean Prat.

Thunder Moon, who made his debut season this year, remains at €6,000. The son of Zoffany won the National Stakes – beating St Mark's Basilica – and was also third in the Dewhurst and second in the Prix Jean Prat.

The roster is completed by Armor (unchanged at €5,000), whose first foals have been well received this year, Al Wukair (unchanged at €5,000) and Olympic Glory (also unchanged at €4,000).

Sebastien Desmontils, Al Shaqab nominations manager, said: "We are pleased to offer our clientele once again this year a diverse roster of stallions that can meet the expectations of everyone, following a year marked by active support in the sales ring by Al Shaqab Racing, leader of the yearling purchases in France in 2023."

