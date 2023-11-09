'Challenging times' sees Irish National Stud drop or maintain fees for 2024

The Irish National Stud has announced its roster for 2024, citing 'challenging times' as the reason for either dropping or maintaining fees for the upcoming covering season.

Invincible Spirit will once again headline the roster at a private fee. His leading progeny this year included the unbeaten Royal Lodge winner Ghostwriter, among 20 individual two-year-old winners at a 47 per cent winners-to-runners ratio.

His 2023 black-type two-year-old winners-to-runners ratio of 4.7 per cent is higher than Zarak, Kodiac, Night Of Thunder, Lope De Vega and Kingman, while his yearlings sold for up to 520,000gns.

Phoenix Stakes winner and 2,000 Guineas third Lucky Vega covered a top quality book of 150 mares in his initial term, with his first foals set to sell shortly. The top-class son of Lope De Vega will stand at €12,500 (from €15,000 in 2023).

Leading first-season sire Phoenix Of Spain, another by Lope De Vega, has had his fee trimmed to €10,000 from €12,000. His 17 individual winners from his first runners are headed by Group 2 Vintage Stakes winner Haatem, the 100-rated Spanish Phoenix and Derby entrant Soul Of Spain.

Phoenix Of Spain: leading first-season sire will stand for €12,500 in 2024 Credit: Patrick McCann

Coventry Stakes winner and Group 1-placed Nando Parrado is another whose first foals head to the market this winter. Remaining at €6,000, the son of Kodiac covered 130-plus mares in his first book and bids to follow in the footsteps of his sire's successful stallion sons.

The roster is completed by established Group 1 sire Equiano, whose leading performers this year included Group-winning and Group 1-placed sprinter Equality, and Elusive Pimpernel. Both remain at €2,000.

Irish National Stud CEO Cathal Beale said: "There's no doubt that in challenging times we must be especially mindful of the bottom line for breeders and that’s why we've chosen to drop or maintain all fees for 2024.

"Breeders need to be able to make a profit on their stock while giving their mares the best possible opportunity of producing a winner at stakes level. We believe they will find those qualities and that exceptional value throughout our roster."

'He offers breeders outstanding value' - Tweenhills announces 2024 fees for roster including Kameko

