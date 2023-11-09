'He offers breeders outstanding value' - Tweenhills announces 2024 fees for roster including Kameko

Stud fees for the Qatar Racing stallions standing at Tweenhills have been announced, with 2,000 Guineas winner and first-crop yearling sire Kameko leading the way.

Remaining at his 2023 fee of £15,000, the son of Kitten's Joy has his first two-year-olds next year. His debut crop of yearlings have realised €310,000, €170,000, 160,000gns, €140,000, €135,000, 125,000gns and €115,000 at the sales this year.

Kameko was a top-class racehorse for Andrew Balding, becoming the fastest 2,000 Guineas winner in history having the previous year landed the Futurity Trophy Stakes in a course record time.

The six-year-old is joined by Lightning Spear, a hard-knocking and high-class son of Pivotal who won the Sussex Stakes. Also unchanged at £5,000, he has a strike-rate of 50 per cent winners to runners from his first crop, which are now three-year-olds.

Lightning Spear: Sussex Stakes winner remains at his 2023 fee of £5,000 Credit: Edward Whitaker

Zoustar, sire of last year’s Cartier European champion two-year-old filly Lezoo and recent Group 1 Coolmore Stud Stakes winner Ozzmosis, will remain in Australia for the 2024 northern hemisphere season.

Tweenhills owner David Redvers said: “Following discussions with Antony Thompson of Widden Stud, it has been decided, after 11 consecutive northern and southern covering seasons, to rest Zoustar for six months in Australia.

“Zoustar is happy, healthy and proving exceptionally fertile in Australia this season, where he covers a full book of mares at a fee of A$220,000 (£115,000/€132,000), but we have always been mindful of protecting his long-term well-being and agreed that a break now is prudent.

Zoustar: will remain in Australia during the 2024 northern hemisphere breeding season Credit: Edward Whitaker

“Zoustar is booked to return to Tweenhills in 2025. His northern hemisphere 2023 stakes winners include champion two-year-old filly of 2022 Lezoo, Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint-placed and Sirenia Stakes winner Starlust and St Hugh’s Stakes winner Miaharris."

Redvers continued: “Kameko’s first crop were extremely well received at the yearling sales this year making up to €310,000. With an average of over 65,000gns, he offers breeders outstanding value at just £15,000.

“Lightning Spear’s first runners have done very well. With his improved fertility, a fee of £5,000 offers exceptional value for an extremely talented, tough and durable son of Pivotal.”

Kameko will be paraded for breeders at Longholes Stud in Newmarket during this year’s Tattersalls December Sales.

