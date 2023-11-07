€30,000 Galiway holds strong at the head of Haras de Colleville's 2024 roster

Galiway, the sire of Group 1-winning brothers Sealiway and Sunway, heads the Haras de Colleville roster at an unchanged fee of €30,000 for 2024.

The son of Galileo saw Sunway land the Criterium International last month, emulating Sealiway who struck in the Prix Jean Luc-Lagardere at two and then the Champion Stakes at three.

Aside from Sunway, Galiway had Engaliwe win the Group 3 Prix Minerve this summer, Rubis Vendome in the Group 3 Prix du Lys in June and the Grade 1-winning hurdler Vauban with a first Group score in the Ballyroan Stakes in August. Gala Marceau, bred by Colleville, also finished in the first three in four Grade 1 hurdles, most notably winning two including the Prix Alain du Breil at Auteuil.

Galiway is the sire of 17 Group and Listed winners to date and is among the best stallions in Europe on percentage of black-type winners to runners.

Goken: leading French-based sire of two-year-olds enjoyed more Group and Listed success in 2023 Credit: Elise Fossard

The stallion was also in demand in the sales ring, with daughters of Kensea and Queenhope selling for 260,000gns and 200,000gns at Tattersalls Books 1 and 2 and two fillies out of Soudaineté and Bright Pearl purchased for €180,000 each at Arqana in August.

Goken, the leading French-based sire of two-year-olds, will also remain unchanged, this time at €15,000.

Having sired 12 black-type horses so far, his leading progeny include dual Listed-winning juvenile and Group 3-placed Zorken, the durable Group 3 winner Go Athletico and fellow Group winner Fang, who landed the Prix du Pin for the second time on Arc Trials day.

Stalwart Kendargent will stand for a trimmed fee of €15,000.The record holder in France for the number of wins in a season (114 wins in 2019), his progeny has recorded more than 830 wins since 2013.

Stalwart Kendargent has been trimmed to €15,000 for the 2024 season Credit: Elise Fossard

He has sired to date 85 Group and Listed horses so far, including dual Group 1 winner Skalleti and his Group 2-winning brother Skazino, recently second in the Prix Royal-Oak.

As a broodmare sire, the son of Kendor is responsible for Sunway and Sealiway, as well as Deutsches Derby hero Sisfahan, the last-named through his daughter Kendalee, a homebred of Colleville.

The Listed and Group 2-placed Soft Light, new to the roster in 2023, will remain unchanged at €5,000. The son of Authorized welcomed his first foals this year and he hails from the family of Group and Grade 1 winners Kendor and Leariva.

