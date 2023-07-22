Majority verdict delivered on Tally-Ho's Inns Of Court - and it's all positive

From the people who brought you Kodiac and Mehmas comes Inns Of Court, who sits third in the first season sires' table based on winners in Britain and Ireland.

The O'Callaghan family's Tally-Ho Stud has been home to the champion first-season sire in two of the last three seasons, so juvenile success is their stock in trade.

Inns Of Court himself was not a precocious horse, not in the shape of Mehmas or even Kodiac, who ran once in the July of his juvenile season, finishing third, and for all of Mehmas's blazing glory remains the king of Tally-Ho.