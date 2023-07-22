Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Bloodstock
premium

Majority verdict delivered on Tally-Ho's Inns Of Court - and it's all positive

Aisling Crowe with the third part of our series, focusing on the multiple Group winner in safe hands in Mullingar

From the people who brought you Kodiac and Mehmas comes Inns Of Court, who sits third in the first season sires' table based on winners in Britain and Ireland. 

The O'Callaghan family's Tally-Ho Stud has been home to the champion first-season sire in two of the last three seasons, so juvenile success is their stock in trade.

Inns Of Court himself was not a precocious horse, not in the shape of Mehmas or even Kodiac, who ran once in the July of his juvenile season, finishing third, and for all of Mehmas's blazing glory remains the king of Tally-Ho.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Aisling CroweBloodstock journalist
Published on 22 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 22 July 2023
icon
more inBloodstock
more inBloodstock