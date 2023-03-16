Keeneland finds new homes for six reoffered horses caught up in Al Homaizi non-payment saga

Six horses bought at last year's Keeneland September Yearling Sale that had to be reoffered in late February because of non-payment all found new homes, according to Tony Lacy, Keeneland's vice-president of sales.

The horses, bought in September by agent Richard Knight for Kuwaiti businessman Saleh Al Homaizi for nearly $5 million, were not offered using the digital sale format previously used by Keeneland. Instead, prospective buyers submitted the highest price they were willing to pay and Keeneland took the best offer.

Lacy noted prior to the sale that only reasonable offers would be accepted and that horses not sold could have been offered at Keeneland's April Selected Horses of Racing Age Sale April 30.

"All six two-year-olds were sold in the reoffer," Lacy told BloodHorse. "The 'invitation to make an offer' format met our goal of being a fair and transparent process for prospective buyers in this unique, one-time situation.

"The interest in the six individuals was very strong. We are appreciative of Niall Brennan and David Scanlon in facilitating prospective buyers at their training centres. These prospective buyers felt comfortable with the access and information they were given, which led to all six horses being sold.

"The process served the purpose of reselling the two-year-olds in a timely manner, allowing them to continue their careers under their new ownership. That was something very important to Keeneland."

Keeneland did not disclose the prices paid per horse or the gross sales.

The horses sold and the prices they brought as yearlings in September are the following:

Tuscon, c. - ($1.3 million). Half-brother to Grade 1 winner

c. - Danceforthecause ($300,000). Half-brother to Grade 1 winner and Grade 2 winner

Dive Bomber, c. - ($400,000). Half-brother to stakes winner

c. - Bambalina ($725,000). Dam is a half-sister to Grade 3 winner and Grade 2-placed winner

f. - ($1.05 million). Half sister to grade 3 stakes winner and to grade 2 stakes-placed winner

f. - ($1.1 million). Full-sister to Grade 1-placed, multiple Grade 2 winner

