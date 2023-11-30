Holding out for a hero - full-brother to Douvan and Jonbon launches new stud onto the map

What if National Hunt breeders could access genes and bloodlines almost identical to one of the best chasers of the past decade?

It's usually not possible as geldings lack certain - vital - anatomical parts but if a full-brother to not one, but two, multiple Grade 1 winners was still in possession of those necessary items for breeding then he would be quite an interesting stallion prospect.

That's exactly what is on offer at Haras de la Vallee Verte where Herostar, the five-year-old full-brother to Douvan and Jonbon, is about to embark on his stud career.

His path to a stallion career began at Arqana last November where bloodstock agents and friends Jerry McGrath and Toby Jones were purchasing form horses for clients.

McGrath is a Cheltenham Festival winner as a jockey and his long association with the Nicky Henderson yard was a key element in what transpired.

He takes up the story: "Herostar was a late addition to the wildcards for the sale and I reckon a lot of people, me included, didn't realise he was in the sale. Toby asked me how Jonbon had schooled over fences, this was before he made his debut at Warwick, and I told him that he jumped very well and was starting off in Warwick the following week. We hoped he would be even better over fences than he was over hurdles.

"Toby then asked if I would be interested in his full-brother? And I said, 'Definitely, what part of France is he in?' Toby replied that he was coming into the ring in about 15 lots! I was shocked."

Herostar's eldest brother is the multiple Grade 1 winner Douvan Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The shock quickly subsided and McGrath and Jones joined forces to acquire Herostar. Thoughts then turned to their next move and gelding him was one of the possibilities but, luckily for Herostar, they decided against it with the entire's kind temperament and easy-going nature a critical factor in that decision, which has led to a new departure for them.

"With Jonbon doing as well as he did last year and hopefully he could be even better again this season, we came to the conclusion that we should try to market him as a stallion," McGrath explains.

One of Jones's clients, Jose Lardot, acquired a beautiful farm near Caen in Normandie and made enquiries about standing Herostar at the perfectly named Haras de la Vallee Verte.

There is a tradition of National Hunt breeding in the area with a number of successful and established farms which gives Herostar access to good bloodlines.

"Jose has a good broodmare band and will support Herostar strongly from the start as well," McGrath adds. "He tends to have a string of horses in training and he plans on breeding and racing the progeny of Herostar in the future."

In addition to being the younger brother of a superstar and of another with the potential to be a leading two-mile chaser over the next few seasons, plus a half-brother by Doctor Dino who was sold by Coolmara Stables for €250,000 at this year's Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale to Olly Murphy, Herostar is a son of Walk In The Park.

He is almost 22 but the appetite for Walk In The Park's progeny is insatiable with his foals selling for an average of €38,544 at the recent Tattersalls Ireland November National Hunt Sale, which was the highest average recorded at the auction by any stallion based in Ireland.

Jerry McGrath: "it won't be easy but hopefully, between all of us, we can help him along the way and make him a success" Credit: Laura Green

Walk In The Park began his stallion career in France and it was his initial success with French mares and the high-profile offspring that wound their way to the Willie Mullins yard which created the buzz around him and prompted Coolmore to relocate the Derby runner-up by Montjeu to Grange Stud.

One of those early trailblazers was Herostar's eldest brother Douvan who won eight Grade 1s for Mullins and Rich Ricci including the Arkle and Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the festival.

Standing Herostar in France made perfect sense.

"I think we all know that the French don't have tunnel vision on certain stallions, not like us Irish or English breeders," McGrath remarks. "It has been very evident already this year in the National Hunt foal sales how dominant some sires are and how easily other stallions are forgotten about. I think he has a better chance in France. We are under no illusions, it won't be easy but hopefully, between all of us, we can help him along the way and make him a success."

Another desirable element in Herostar's makeup is the identity of his broodmare sire; Saint Des Saints. The son of Cadoudal is one of the strongest influences as a stallion in National Hunt breeding with his daughters producing the likes of Envoi Allen, El Fabiolo, Appreciate It and Saint Roi in addition to Herostar's brothers.

Already more than 30 mares have been booked in to visit Herostar in his first season at stud, including some black-type mares, with a number of British breeders expressing an interest in sending mares across the Channel to be covered by him.

Herostar will stand for a fee of €3,000 and more information is available from McGrath.

