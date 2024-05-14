'He was a wonderful horse and beautiful to train' - tributes paid to Native Upmanship after death aged 31

Arthur Moore has hailed Native Upmanship a wonderful horse, and the second-best he has ever trained, following his passing aged 31 at Coolmore Stud.

A winner of 16 of his 53 races, including seven Grade 1s, Native Upmanship was also runner-up to Moscow Flyer and Flagship Uberalles in two Champion Chases.

He won back-to-back Melling Chases at Aintree and, being a two-and-a-half mile specialist, had there been such a thing as a Ryanair Chase in the early part of this century, he probably would have farmed it.

Moore, who has only dual Cheltenham Festival winner Klairon Davis above him in the pecking order of horses he has trained, said of the Sue Magnier-owned Native Upmanship: "He was a wonderful horse and beautiful to train. He was sound and straightforward and was never lame a day in his life.

Native Upmanship: jumping alongside Florida Pearl Credit: Caroline Norris

"He won a Grade 1 over hurdles, but his best days were over fences and he had a wonderful career as a chaser. It's a pity the Ryanair wasn't on the programme back then as you'd imagine it would have been made for him.

"He just didn't have the pace for top races over two miles, but he still ran a blinder in two Champion Chases. He was a brilliant jumper and just glided over fences. Conor [O'Dwyer] got on great with him and knew him inside out.

"He was definitely up there with the best I've trained. I'd say Klairon Davis probably noses him, but he was only just behind, was great around Aintree and the first year he won the Melling Chase was a very special day."

Moore also paid tribute to the Coolmore staff who had cared for Native Upmanship over the best part of two decades in retirement, much of it alongside the late Rhinestone Cowboy, his last race having been in April 2006.

"He was brilliantly looked after and they couldn't have done more for him," he said. "You rarely see horses living for as long as he did, so that tells you how happy and healthy he was. They deserve great credit for that."

Arthur Moore: 'He was a brilliant jumper and just glided over fences' Credit: Patrick McCann

Trish Kearney, in particular, looked after Native Upmanship at Coolmore and said: "He'll be greatly missed by all of us who looked after him here. He lived out his days receiving the greatest of care from all of the team.

"We have very fond memories of him, especially considering we cared for him throughout his long retirement and also during his summer holidays in his racing career. It’s sad but Native Upmanship will always have a special place in our hearts.”

Another supremely talented jumper to pass away in recent days was 2003 Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner Back In Front, aged 27.

Trained by Edward O'Grady, he beat subsequent Gold Cup hero Kicking King by ten lengths in the festival opener 21 years ago.

He won 11 of his 25 races, including the 2003 Champion Novice Hurdle at Punchestown and 2004 Bula Hurdle at Cheltenham, where he had three-time Stayers' Hurdle winner Inglis Drever behind in second and Champion Hurdle winner Rooster Booster back in fourth.