'He's settled in very well' - Leading Light back in Ireland for 2024 stud duties

Proven jumps sire Leading Light has been sold to continue his stallion career at Longford House Stud in County Tipperary.

The 13-year-old son of Montjeu, who won the St Leger and Gold Cup in his pomp, was retired to stand under the Coolmore National Hunt banner at Grange Stud in County Cork in 2015 but spent the last two seasons at David Brace’s Dunraven Stud in south Wales.

His best performers include Mersey Novices’ Hurdle winner Three Stripe Life, smart handicap chasers Light N Strike and The Greek, and the unbeaten Southoftheborder, who won between the flags at Necarne for Derek O’Connor before selling at last year’s Goffs UK Tingle Creek Sale for £145,000 and then bolting up in a Ffos Las bumper for Nicky Henderson on his only other start.

His daughter Abi’s Champ was meanwhile a wide-margin winner of bumpers at Downpatrick and Killarney for Willie Mullins over the summer, and ran a creditable third behind Aurora Vega in a Listed mares’ bumper at Gowran Park on Friday.

Longford House Stud’s June Lewis said: “We had breeders inquiring about getting him back to Ireland this year, particularly on the back of Abi’s Champ, so we contacted David Brace at Dunraven Stud and we brokered a deal.

“We’ve had a long relationship with David over many years, and Brian Boru and Vinnie Roe both came from him. They’re now enjoying their retirement here on the stud.

“Leading Light arrived a few days ago and has settled in very well. He will stand at Longford House Stud next year alongside Rajsaman, Recorder and Rekindling.”

Fees for the operation’s stallions are on application.

Catch up with other stud plans here:

Modern Games

Castle Star​​​​​​