Impressive Newbury winner Mr Chaplin gets Newsells Park sire Without Parole off the mark

Newsells Park Stud stallion Without Parole got off the mark at Newbury on Friday thanks to Mr Chaplin, who bolted up against 19 rivals in what looked a decent maiden.

The sire’s other early representatives, Liberty Bird and Sunny Time, had not threatened to get their sire up and running, but the Ralph Becket-trained colt scooted clear by three lengths under Rossa Ryan to be a decisive debut winner.

Without Parole had another newcomer, It’s Life, in the same race, a filly who finished in mid-division.

Mr Chaplin is out of the Anabaa mare Midnight Hush, an unraced sister to five-furlong Group 3 winner Miss Anabaa out of a six-furlong winning half-sister to July Cup hero Owington

Midnight Hush’s two previous winners from five runners includes Mubtasima, also on the mark at Newbury, in her case of the Listed Maggie Dickon Fillies’ Stakes.

Mr Chaplin was bred by Silfield Bloodstock and bought as a foal by IDK Bloodstock for 58,000gns at the Tattersalls December Sales, before being moved on for 120,000gns back at Park Paddocks at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.

Alex Elliott signed the docket, and the colt raced at Newbury for Michael and Tanya Rembaum.

Frankel’s son Without Parole, bred and raced by the Gunthers, won four of his 15 contests, most notably the 2018 St James’s Palace Stakes.

Out of the Lemon Drop Kid mare Without You Babe, he was retired to Newsells at a fee of £10,000 and stood this year, his fourth covering season, at £8,000.

