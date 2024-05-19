Queen Camilla to become new patron of Thoroughbred Breeders' Association

Queen Camilla is to become the patron of the Thoroughbred Breeders' Association, further strengthening her ties with racing.

The news, which was announced just before Monday's tenth anniversary of the TBA National Hunt Breeders’ Awards, sees her succeeding the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was patron for 68 years from 1954 until her death in September 2022.

Queen Camilla has held a longstanding interest in the breeding and owning of thoroughbreds across both National Hunt and Flat codes, enjoying her first homebred winner with Royal Superlative in 2009, then as the Duchess of Cornwall, and is now joint-owner of the royal horses with her husband King Charles.

A week ago it was announced she was becoming royal patron of York racecourse, while she has the same position with the National Stud in Newmarket.

Claire Sheppard, chief executive of the TBA, said: "We are deeply honoured that Her Majesty The Queen has agreed to take up the patronage of the Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association.

"Her enthusiasm and support for thoroughbred breeding over many years will be a great asset as we continue to deliver vital initiatives to ensure a sustainable future for the breed."

Read next:

Lockinge repeat for Cheveley Park Stud as Audience emulates granddam Peeress