Half-sister to dual Group 1 winner among Godolphin trio in small but select Kempton novice heat

Sahara Snow

Unibet Zero% Mission Fillies' Novice Stakes (6.00 Kempton, Wednesday)

What's the story?

Just five runners for this 1m3f contest at Kempton but the pedigrees are out of the top drawer, none more so than that belonging to Sea The Stars filly Sahara Snow, who is one of two newcomers unleashed by Charlie Appleby.

How is she bred?

A Godolphin homebred, three-year-old Sahara Snow is a half-sister to the team's Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf and Prix Marcel Boussac winner Wuheida. The daughter of Dubawi also won the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes and was second in the Falmouth Stakes and third in the Preis der Diana.

Sahara Snow is the sixth foal of her dam, who has a perfect record with her first five foals all making it to the track and winning. Hibaayeb was a top-class racemare for Godolphin, successful in the Fillies' Mile and Grade 1 Yellow Ribbon Stakes in addition to the Ribblesdale. The daughter of Singspiel was also third in the Prix Saint-Alary.

Her first foal, the Street Cry mare Lacey's Lane, is the dam of Listed Meydan Classic runner-up One Nation, by Dubawi.

Sahara Snow is bred on a similar Sea The Stars-Singspiel cross as the Group 3 Naturalism Stakes winner Uncle Bryn and the Group 3 Prix des Reservoirs second Aventure.

Who does she face?

Her stablemate Winter Snowfall also makes her debut in the race and the Galileo filly is a half-sister to Dancing Goddess, by Dubawi, who won the Listed Prix Casimir Delamarre last October for Alex Pantall.

Winter Snowfall is the second foal out of Winter Lightning, a Shamardal sister to the May Hill, Sweet Solera and UAE Oaks winner Ihtimal who was third in both the 1,000 Guineas and the Fillies' Mile. Sadly, both Ihtimal and Winter Lightning died prematurely.

The ill-fated sisters are half-siblings to dual Dubai World Cup winner Thunder Snow, a son of Helmet who also won the Prix Jean Prat and Criterium International and stands at Darley's Japanese base.

Dual Dubai World Cup winner Thunder Snow Credit: Tom Dulat (Getty Images)

Another of their half-siblings is the Group 3 Oh So Sharp Stakes winner First Victory, dam of the 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes winner Coroebus, while others are the Group 3 winner Eastern World and Listed winner and Group 1 Sun Chariot and Falmouth Stakes-placed Always Smile.

Second dam Eastern Joy is a winning Dubai Destination half-sister to Prix de Diane winner West Wind, dam of West Wind Blows, and out of Sun Chariot winner Red Slippers, a Nureyev half-sister to Oaks and Irish Derby heroine Balanchine.

The third Godolphin runner is Juneberry, trained by the Gosdens. The Night Of Thunder filly was sixth on her debut at Lingfield in late October. She is a three-parts sister to the Group 3 Zetland Stakes winner Flying Spur and out of the Group 2 Lancashire Oaks winner Pomology, by Arch.

Amo Racing's Lady Bancroft has one run at Kempton this year to her name and the No Nay Never filly is a half-sister to the Australian Group 1 winner Mask Of Time, by Holy Roman Emperor, and to the Listed performers Mahari and Milestone. Their dam, Mission Secrete, is a Galileo half-sister to 1,000 Guineas winner Miss France out of Prix Marcel Boussac winner Miss Tahiti, who was also second in the Prix de Diane and Prix Saint-Alary.

Another half-sister, Miss Hawai, is the dam of Roaring Lion's Group 1-winning son Dubai Mile.

