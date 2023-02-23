Gordon Elliott gets online to land Cheltenham talking horse Jersey Des Brosses at £370,000

Jersey Des Brosses led the way at Tattersalls Cheltenham on Thursday Credit: Alisha Meeder

“You’ve heard the whispers about him,” said auctioneer Alastair Pim as the imposing Jersey Des Brosses took to the stage during a red-hot Tattersalls Cheltenham February Sale on Thursday. The secret was well and truly out a short while after as the son of No Risk At All was signed for by Gordon Elliott at a session-topping £370,000.

Somewhat unusually for a Cheltenham top lot, he achieved that price despite having finished runner-up on his debut. Although he went down by a length to Jingko Blue in a four-year-old maiden at Oldtown on Saturday, he displayed an abundance of latent ability and brought a sizeable reputation to the track and the sales ring, based at least in part on his unmistakably athletic physique.

A host of major players showed an interest in the Colin Bowe-consigned youngster and at the £290,000 mark Eddie O’Leary, standing besides Elliott, flashed five digits in the auctioneer’s direction. Pim immediately went looking for another £5,000 increase, saying: “I think three fingers might do it.”

However, the price sailed far beyond the £300,000 point as the action appeared to shift from Elliott’s table to an online bidder and Harold Kirk, who sat stony faced in his usual position at the back of the bidding area. The online participant had the final say with a bid of £370,000 but when the name appeared on the docket it transpired that the Elliott camp had won out after all.

“He looked the standout horse in the sale and I’d say a summer’s grass is what he wants as he’s a horse with plenty of improvement in him,” said Elliott. “He’s one we’re looking forward to for next year. We’d seen him in Colin’s and liked him. We’ll have to get him home and get him sold now.”

The rangy chestnut was bred in France by Pierre Michel and Augustin Lecoq from the Lavirco mare Quatre Or, a sister to the Listed-winning hurdler Sir Gallo. Further back the page features Triumph Hurdle hero Katarino. He was sourced privately in France by renowned judge Walter Connors of Sluggara Farm, who previously combined with Bowe to bring a certain Envoi Allen to the February Sale.

Explaining how he came to own the sought-after youngster, Connors said: “I bought him in France as a foal with Seamus Murphy. We’ve been lucky together over the years and he’s bought me some good horses.

“He was a nice, big, good-looking foal and we actually had his half-brother. Unfortunately he died of colic but the fact we liked him gave us a bit of encouragement with this horse. From the moment we got him home we were always drawn towards him.

“We have a couple of horses to point-to-point each year and we’ve been lucky with Colin. I think the last time myself and Colin were back here at this sale it was with Envoi Allen. I hope this fella does the same thing for the next man.”

When asked if he was disappointed that Jersey Des Brosses was unable to make a winning debut between the flags, Connors replied: “Not at all. For us it’s about making the horse. Of course we like it when they win but it’s no good if they win and have a really hard race. It would be like asking a child to do their A-levels on their second day at school, then giving them a clip around the ear when they won’t do it!

“We have to make it commercial but it’s very important that the horses go on and that’s something we really enjoy because we love racing. When Envoi Allen won his point-to-point for us he beat Appreciate It, so just because you’re second doesn’t mean you haven’t a good horse.”

On the six-figure price, Connors added: “You’re always delighted to see it because this covers the ones that aren’t as beautiful, aren’t as quick and aren’t as good to jump!”

The winner of that maiden Jingko Blue also appeared at the February Sale and brought a significant sum in his own right having been knocked down to Jerry McGrath at £225,000. The four-year-old son of Great Pretender was consigned by Rob James, who landed his 300th career victory when partnering himr at Oldtown.

“He came highly recommended and it was a very good point-to-point he ran in,” said McGrath. “I think Colin Bowe’s was probably the talking horse beforehand and I don’t think anyone could have expected him to get beat. I’d seen him at Colin’s and this horse at Rob’s in January time and they both went into the notebook, put it that way!

“The form is solid, Oldtown is a good track and he doesn’t look like a horse who ran at the weekend given how well he looks. He’s an exciting horse and he’s going to Seven Barrows for Anthony Barney. He’s an enthusiastic owner and wants to buy some nice horses. Hopefully he can be one of them.”

Coleman scales the market for Mt Fugi Park

The session began with a bang when Donnchadh Doyle’s Bellharbour winner Mt Fugi Park was knocked down to Matt Coleman, standing with Jonjo O’Neill, at £290,000. The five-year-old son of Walk In The Park, a half-brother to the Grade 2-placed Real Milan, was the most expensive store on offer on Thursday having cost the Monbeg Stables team £65,000 at the Goffs UK Spring Sale in 2021.

“He came highly recommended by the Monbeg guys and you can see the stamp of horse he is, he’s a beautiful model and he seems to have a very good brain,” said Coleman. “He jumped and travelled away in his point-to-point and hit the line very strongly. He was actually quite green in his race as he pricked his ears going to the last.

Mt Fugi Park takes his turn in the ring before selling for £290,000 Credit: Alisha Meeder

“He’s what you’re trying to buy when you buy a National Hunt horse. He’s by one of the top stallions, is a great-looking horse and was well recommended. He’s the sort of horse we’re trying to get at Jackdaws Castle and hopefully he’ll be successful. I’m not sure about an owner at the moment but I’ve bought him with Jonjo. He looks like a good horse so let’s hope he is.”

Reflecting on the sale of the powerfully built Mt Fugi Park, Doyle said: “He wasn’t as big as that when I bought him. He grew an awful lot, which is why he took a bit of time over the winter and why I didn’t run him until February.

“He’s a gorgeous horse with very good movement and of course he’s by Walk In The Park out of a Presenting mare, so I was very fond of him at the sale. I gave a good bit for him at the time but that’s a great price for him today so I’m very happy.”

Lord Of Thunder, who filled the runner-up spot behind Mt Fugi Park, also came under the hammer a little later in the session and duly brought a bid of £165,000 from Ross Doyle. The son of Getaway, a €55,000 Brendan Bashford Bloodstock purchase at the Derby Sale, was offered by Sam Curling’s Skehanagh Stables.

“I’d say they’re two smart horses,” said Doyle. “We thought this horse was an outstanding physical and obviously he was bought by some very good judges of young horses in Brendan Bashford and the Hyde family. Sam was very complimentary about him, he said he’s well above average. He’s going to Joe Tizzard for some new owners. Getaway has been lucky for us, Joe’s always thought a lot of The Big Breakaway and they’re quite similar physicals.”

Pauling leads the way

Another branch of the Monbeg Stables empire, Donnchadh’s brother Sean Doyle, supplied the third top lot as Highflyer Bloodstock’s Tessa Greatrex went to £250,000 for Leader In The Park, another son of Walk In The Park.

Although a few late falls may have exaggerated the winning margin when the five-year-old scored by 56 lengths at Tallow, the €52,000 Derby Sale store already looked to be getting the better of the argument when left clear. The half-brother to three-time Grade 1 winner Benefficient is set to go into training with Ben Pauling.

Leader In The Park: Highflyer struck for £250,000 Credit: Alisha Meeder

“He’s a horse I saw privately around this time last year and the Doyles were very pleased with what he was doing then but he was a very backward horse,” said Pauling.

“He still looks like a big shell of a horse but I particularly liked him that day and he did his job in his point-to-point. I know plenty of horses fell around him but he was going to win well anyway. We’ve had to go some to get him but he probably won’t be seen again this year. He’ll get a summer off and we’ll bring him back next year.”

When asked which owner Leader In The Park had been bought for, Pauling replied: “It’s under discussion.”

Harris hangs tough

Trainer Milton Harris filled the role of frustrated underbidder on a couple of occasions during the session but had his perseverance rewarded when he secured Walks Like The Man from Bowe’s Milestone Stables at £225,000.

The five-year-old son of Walk In The Park is out of a sister to the Grade 1-winning bumper performer Mick The Man and, having been brought down when disputing the lead on his debut, opened his account at the second time of asking at Oldtown.

“We’re having a good time but we’re trying to upgrade the quality of the yard,” said Harris. “I haven’t got an owner for the horse yet but I’ve got two or three lads in mind. He’s for sale, though as I always buy them on spec; if I put my money in it shows faith in the animal.

“He looked like a proper specimen, he’s got a good pedigree and he looks the real deal. He probably would have won first time out but then they ran him back two weeks later. In my experience, two weeks is a quick turnaround but he coped with it fine. The idea is we’ll run him in a bumper towards April time, then turn him away.”

Nothing Hollow about Butcher’s pinhooking triumph

Another lot who brought a big reputation to the sale was bloodless Tallow winner Butcher Hollow, a four-year-old son of Kingston Hill who made a winning debut by 16 lengths. The youngster had been picked up by the Crossgale Stables team of Benny and Jenny Walsh for just €7,500 at the Goffs Land Rover Sale, and landed connections a tidy windfall when knocked down to Hamish Macauley and Bryan Cooper at £200,000.

“He was very impressive in his point-to-point and we’d heard good things about him before he ran,” said Macauley. “We came here, saw him and liked him and he’s been bought for Tom and Bryan Cooper for a couple of their owners who have joined together to buy him. Hopefully one day he might be back here again.”

Despite sporting a neck brace after a fall left her nursing a broken vertebrae, Jenny Walsh was all smiles in the aftermath of the sale. Reflecting on how she came to source the six-figure four-year-old for such a modest sum, Walsh said: “He came from the Land Rover and I suppose at the time Kingston Hill wasn’t the most fashionable but he’s after getting a few nice winners now.

Butcher Hollow: winner at Tallow this month Credit: Alisha Meeder

“He had a Grade 2 winner for Oliver McKiernan [No Looking Back] and Paul Nicholls had a nice winner at Ascot on Saturday by him [Irish Hill]. We think this is a really good horse. We bought him, got him going and then sent him to Con McSweeney to train him and his wife owns the other half.”

Brookhouse bolsters burgeoning squad

Ben Brookhouse has got his training career off to a bright start having already won a Doncaster juvenile hurdle with Sarsons Risk before Aslukgoes maintained his unbeaten record in a Listed bumper at Newbury. The Newmarket-based handler has a host of exciting recruits to look forward to having secured four lots for a combined £530,000. The first of those was Brechin Castle from Colin Bowe’s Milestone Stables at a cost of £165,000.

The five-year-old son of Shantou, a half-brother to the Listed-placed Wynn House out of a daughter of the Adonis Hurdle scorer Bilboa, made a successful debut between the flags at Ballycrystal.

“He’s a Shantou and they’re very tough, likeable sorts,” said Brookhouse, who was joined by his father, prominent owner Roger Brookhouse. “He’s a compact size but has a bit of scope and Colin was very sweet on him. He won his point-to-point in tough and gutsy style. We bought Western Warhorse from Colin before so we hope this lad is as good as him.”

Brechin Castle was twice withdrawn from the store sales but previously cost Kieran Shields €52,000 at the Goffs December National Hunt Sale as a foal. Brookhouse’s haul also included the £175,000 Longhouse Legacy, a daughter of Walk In The Park related to Douvan and Jonbon who struck at Bellharbour for Sam Curling.

Brookhouse is aiming Sarsons Risk at this year’s Grade 2 Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton on Saturday, and also has a team of Flat horses to look forward to for the summer months.

He said: “I’ve got nine two-year-olds in at the moment and two more waiting to come in. I’ve been sent some Flat horses by some other owners too and Sarsons Risk might not be done on the Flat, either. He looks to have improved for having his wind done and there might be a big handicap with his name on it at some point.”

By the close of trade 52 lots had been offered and 40 sold for a clearance rate of 77 per cent. Turnover hit £4,298,000, a 58 per cent year-on-year gain from an offering that had increased by 15 lots (41 per cent). The average price rose by 30 per cent to £107,450, while the average went up by 29 per cent at £77,500.

Read this next:

is our latest email newsletter. Leading bloodstock journalist Martin Stevens provides his take and insight on the biggest stories every morning from Monday to Friday.