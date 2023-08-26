'Good racehorses tend to be good stallions' - Foley talks Soldier's Call, Sands Of Mali and Doncaster

Joe Foley's introduction to Sands Of Mali was unforgettable.

The Ballyhane Stud supremo encountered the Panis colt at Nottingham, where Sands Of Mali defeated a filly who Foley and Steve Parkin were running in preparation for the Lowther Stakes.

If they believed their filly was capable of contesting a Group 2 race, then it's easy to understand how Foley was equally impressed and taken aback when Sands Of Mali galloped past her and the other five runners as if they were standing still.