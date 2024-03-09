'Our DNA are horses' - Morgan family celebrating a notable Gold Cup century

This centenary year of the Cheltenham Gold Cup will bring memories and montages about the most famous moments of National Hunt racing’s pinnacle.

Be it Golden Miller, Arkle and Mill House, Best Mate, Kauto Star or Desert Orchid in the snow, everyone will have one that is important to them.

There are many links and ties between Taaffes, Mullinses, Nicholsons and other racing clans, but there is one family to which 2024 will be particularly special as they have a direct connection to the very first renewal.