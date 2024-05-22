'There's lots of money out there, we just have to get it here' - meet the new sales director up for the challenge in a competitive world

Anniversaries are having a major impact in the professional life of Eamonn McEvoy. He was heavily involved in the centenary celebrations at Naas racecourse, where he was general manager for almost five years, and has arrived in Ratoath in time for another jubilee occasion.

The new bloodstock sales director with Tattersalls Ireland stepped into the role this month at a pivotal point in the calendar for the business, with this week's breeze-up sale, the new point-to-point sale and the May Store Sale next week and then the company's flagship Derby Sale, which celebrates its 50th anniversary next month, all coming thick and fast for the team.

It's a hectic schedule but one the new recruit is relishing, and the significance of the milestone moments for both companies is one of which he is acutely conscious.