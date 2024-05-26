Racing Post logo
‘We were thrilled to bits’ - promising Fanshawe winner leaves Hopper family feeling far from blue

Kitty Trice speaks to Jan Hopper about Blue Point colt Kind Of Blue and her breeding ventures

Kind Of Blue after his debut victory at Kempton
Kind Of Blue after his debut victory at Kempton with, from left, Daniel Muscutt, Jan and Peter Hopper, Amol Bharati and Tom Fanshawe Credit: James Fanshawe

Low-profile it might have been, but a Kempton novice contest last month could ultimately prove to have been the launchpad for the latest notable name associated with Jan and Peter Hopper.

The joint-owners and breeders of debut winner Kind Of Blue have been involved with plenty of James Fanshawe stable stars down the years, and the three-year-old son of Blue Point, who they share with Mike and Michelle Morris, certainly looked promising when scoring under Daniel Muscutt by a nose from subsequent easy winner Not Real.

Kind Of Blue built on that in a stronger novice contest at Doncaster this month, beating no fewer than 17 rivals by upwards of two and a half lengths, with Muscutt again in the saddle. 

Kitty Trice

