‘We were thrilled to bits’ - promising Fanshawe winner leaves Hopper family feeling far from blue
Kitty Trice speaks to Jan Hopper about Blue Point colt Kind Of Blue and her breeding ventures
Low-profile it might have been, but a Kempton novice contest last month could ultimately prove to have been the launchpad for the latest notable name associated with Jan and Peter Hopper.
The joint-owners and breeders of debut winner Kind Of Blue have been involved with plenty of James Fanshawe stable stars down the years, and the three-year-old son of Blue Point, who they share with Mike and Michelle Morris, certainly looked promising when scoring under Daniel Muscutt by a nose from subsequent easy winner Not Real.
Kind Of Blue built on that in a stronger novice contest at Doncaster this month, beating no fewer than 17 rivals by upwards of two and a half lengths, with Muscutt again in the saddle.
- Boozy breeders, a marathon sale and a deadline disaster on a Luckless visit to Doncaster
- 'There's lots of money out there, we just have to get it here' - meet the new sales director up for the challenge in a competitive world
- Former Premier League player Ben Turner has more goals in store with star mare Marsh Wren and his syndicate
- 'When he gets them in foal, he's capable of getting very good ones' - how Darley and breeders are making the most of Farhh
- 'I like looking at stats and they definitely figure in my mating plans' - Hanshen Tham on his recent run of success
