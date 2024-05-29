'He looks ready to hit the top of the mountain' - Al Shira'aa Farms excited by Ambiente Friendly's Derby challenge

Breeding a Derby winner has to rank among the highest echelons of achievement in the sport and Al Shira'aa Farms have a shot at it in the shape of leading fancy Ambiente Friendly.

The racing and breeding arm of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan has become an increasing force in international racing, campaigning top-flight winners like Jannah Rose and Mutamakina alongside numerous other Pattern-class winners.

Al Shira'aa Farms could now be on the verge of being Classic-winning breeders having produced Ambiente Friendly, the Gredley family's son of Gleneagles who shook up the Derby market when scooting clear in the trial at Lingfield.