'He looks ready to hit the top of the mountain' - Al Shira'aa Farms excited by Ambiente Friendly's Derby challenge
Kitty Trice speaks to the operation's racing and bloodstock manager Kieran Lalor about breeding the Epsom fancy
Breeding a Derby winner has to rank among the highest echelons of achievement in the sport and Al Shira'aa Farms have a shot at it in the shape of leading fancy Ambiente Friendly.
The racing and breeding arm of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan has become an increasing force in international racing, campaigning top-flight winners like Jannah Rose and Mutamakina alongside numerous other Pattern-class winners.
Al Shira'aa Farms could now be on the verge of being Classic-winning breeders having produced Ambiente Friendly, the Gredley family's son of Gleneagles who shook up the Derby market when scooting clear in the trial at Lingfield.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- 'There's lots of money out there, we just have to get it here' - meet the new sales director up for the challenge in a competitive world
- Meet the 6ft 3in Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey keen to keep going in the saddle - and the sales ring
- 'It was surreal' - meet the bloodstock stalwart who rode an Irish Grand National winner
- 'His pedigree is phenomenal and will drastically improve any mare' - behind the scenes at the National Stud
- From Azertyuiop to Galopin Des Champs - how French-breds have come to the fore at the festival and beyond
- 'There's lots of money out there, we just have to get it here' - meet the new sales director up for the challenge in a competitive world
- Meet the 6ft 3in Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey keen to keep going in the saddle - and the sales ring
- 'It was surreal' - meet the bloodstock stalwart who rode an Irish Grand National winner
- 'His pedigree is phenomenal and will drastically improve any mare' - behind the scenes at the National Stud
- From Azertyuiop to Galopin Des Champs - how French-breds have come to the fore at the festival and beyond