'Thank God I didn't give up' - Classic road leads to Rome for Beenham's owner Matteo Belluscio

Tom Peacock speaks to a happy Italian seeking overseas success with his inspired sales purchase

Matteo Belluscio with Beenham, his Italian Classic queen
Beenham, the recent Italian 1,000 Guineas winner, did not look an obvious candidate for European Classics when she appeared at last year’s Tattersalls Autumn Horses in Training Sale.

The daughter of Havana Grey was one of those well-schooled two-year-old sprinters that the Rod Millman stable produces perennially, winning once at Goodwood but barely stretching beyond five furlongs in an industrious, nine-race campaign. Most buyers in Newmarket seemed to agree, as she was at first bought back for 18,000gns.

It was only a little later that.Matteo Belluscio and Fabio Boccardelli, an owner and trainer not in a position to spend vast sums, decided to follow their instincts. 

Tom PeacockBloodstock features writer

