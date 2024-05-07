Features
premium
99 not out - assessing the candidates to be Galileo's 100th top-flight winner
Andrew Scutts spins through some of the late phenomenon's representatives plus his final crop of two-year-olds
Galileo: the legendary sire is on the cusp of 100 individual top-level winners Credit: Coolmore
While not a foregone conclusion, the late great Galileo is very likely to reach the grand total of 100 individual Group/Grade 1 winners in 2024.
However, the identity of the landmark winner is not as easy to predict. He didn’t have a runner in either Newmarket Classic at the weekend, nor a knockout two-year-old in 2023.
Mind you, milers, or two-year-olds for that matter, have never really been Galileo’s stock in trade; his stronger representation tends to come in middle-distance and cup races.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 7 May 2024inFeatures
Last updated 15:17, 7 May 2024
Copy
more inFeatures
- Under the bonnet - the pedigrees behind the 1,000 Guineas field
- Classic clues: a look behind the pedigrees and background of the 2,000 Guineas field
- 'It was like winning the lottery, it's unbelievable' - Strong Leader shining for the Rainbows after Aintree triumph
- 'I hate running, unless it’s after a hockey ball, and love chocolate!' - Q&A with York charity race rider Pippa Harvey
- How a 'Saturday girl' paid in doughnuts realised a lifetime ambition of owning a racehorse
more inFeatures
- Under the bonnet - the pedigrees behind the 1,000 Guineas field
- Classic clues: a look behind the pedigrees and background of the 2,000 Guineas field
- 'It was like winning the lottery, it's unbelievable' - Strong Leader shining for the Rainbows after Aintree triumph
- 'I hate running, unless it’s after a hockey ball, and love chocolate!' - Q&A with York charity race rider Pippa Harvey
- How a 'Saturday girl' paid in doughnuts realised a lifetime ambition of owning a racehorse