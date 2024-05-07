Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
15:25 Ffos LasHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
15:25 Ffos LasHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Features
premium

99 not out - assessing the candidates to be Galileo's 100th top-flight winner

Andrew Scutts spins through some of the late phenomenon's representatives plus his final crop of two-year-olds 

Galileo: the living legend will be on show at the ITM Irish Stallion Trail
Galileo: the legendary sire is on the cusp of 100 individual top-level winners Credit: Coolmore

While not a foregone conclusion, the late great Galileo is very likely to reach the grand total of 100 individual Group/Grade 1 winners in 2024.

However, the identity of the landmark winner is not as easy to predict. He didn’t have a runner in either Newmarket Classic at the weekend, nor a knockout two-year-old in 2023.

Mind you, milers, or two-year-olds for that matter, have never really been Galileo’s stock in trade; his stronger representation tends to come in middle-distance and cup races.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Andrew ScuttsBloodstock editor

Published on 7 May 2024inFeatures

Last updated 15:17, 7 May 2024

iconCopy
more inFeatures
more inFeatures