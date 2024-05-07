99 not out - assessing the candidates to be Galileo's 100th top-flight winner

While not a foregone conclusion, the late great Galileo is very likely to reach the grand total of 100 individual Group/Grade 1 winners in 2024.

However, the identity of the landmark winner is not as easy to predict. He didn’t have a runner in either Newmarket Classic at the weekend, nor a knockout two-year-old in 2023.

Mind you, milers, or two-year-olds for that matter, have never really been Galileo’s stock in trade; his stronger representation tends to come in middle-distance and cup races.