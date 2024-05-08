Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
14:05 ChesterHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
14:05 ChesterHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
International
premium

'Winning with her gave me the same kick as a Group 1' - all aboard for season two of the Arqana Series

The gang's all here: Happy connections after Jasna's Secret lands the Arqana Series Criterium d'Ete at Deauville
The gang's all here: Happy connections after Jasna's Secret lands the Arqana Series Criterium d'Ete at DeauvilleCredit: Zuzanna LUPA

There are few racing destinations in the world that can match Deauville in August for the combination of cool summer vibes and high-end competition. 

And so when sales house Arqana decided to extend the concept of their Haras de Bouquetot-sponsored Criterium d'Automne into a fully fledged Arqana Series, there was never much doubt they would stay very close to home, and the first three races were staged at the track the day before the start of last year's August Yearling Sale.

Entries for season two are now open, while there is a novel addition in the shape of a race for three-year-olds during the 2024 meeting, one which coincides with the prestigious Group 2 Prix Guillaume d'Ornano, which last August provided the springboard to Arc success for Ace Impact. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Scott BurtonFrance correspondent

Published on 8 May 2024inInternational

Last updated 13:58, 8 May 2024

iconCopy
more inInternational
more inInternational