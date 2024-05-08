'Winning with her gave me the same kick as a Group 1' - all aboard for season two of the Arqana Series

There are few racing destinations in the world that can match Deauville in August for the combination of cool summer vibes and high-end competition.

And so when sales house Arqana decided to extend the concept of their Haras de Bouquetot-sponsored Criterium d'Automne into a fully fledged Arqana Series, there was never much doubt they would stay very close to home, and the first three races were staged at the track the day before the start of last year's August Yearling Sale.

Entries for season two are now open, while there is a novel addition in the shape of a race for three-year-olds during the 2024 meeting, one which coincides with the prestigious Group 2 Prix Guillaume d'Ornano, which last August provided the springboard to Arc success for Ace Impact.